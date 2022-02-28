ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
34 St. Patrick's Day recipes: Hearty stews, silky potatoes and more

Cover picture for the articleThere's so much more to St. Patrick's Day than shamrocks and beer. The holiday is most popular in Ireland — as St. Patrick is the patron saint of the Emerald Isle — but every March 17, it is celebrated in countries all over the world. It is an official Christian feast...

Taste Of Home

We Made This Sunday Pie Recipe from 1968 and It Took Us to Lemony Heaven

Traditional Sunday dinners used to be a big to-do. The whole family would gather round the table for a special meal, followed by an extra-special dessert. In 1968, The Jell-O Pudding Ideabook recommended capping off summer Sunday dinners with this luscious, lemon-y pudding pie; over 50 years later, this Sunday pie recipe still looks irresistible.
RECIPES
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Smothered Cabbage and Potatoes

As soon as the weather drops below a certain temperature, it’s hard for me to muster up any excitement about cold dishes. Instead, I instinctively start craving foods that warm me up inside. Smothered cabbage and potatoes does just that. This Southern classic celebrates two of winter’s staple vegetables...
RECIPES
Yardbarker

Soup season: 22 slow cooker recipes

How about a big batch of beef barley soup? Barley has some solid health benefits, including high amounts of fiber and protein. Each serving of this recipe from The Chunky Chef boasts about 3 grams of fiber and 2 grams of protein—and that’s just from the barley alone!
RECIPES
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat A McDonald’s Apple Pie Again—Ew!

From its crispy, cinnamon-drizzled outer layer to its warm and sweet, crushed-apple-filled inside, it’s no wonder why McDonald’s Baked Hot Apple Pie has been a popular mainstay on its international menus for years. The item, a baked miniature pastry, comes in a compact box and is one of the most iconic Dollar Menu foods the chain has.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

31% Said This Is The Best Side Dish At Texas Roadhouse

When you're in the mood for a fat, juicy steak but you don't want to pay the outrageous prices at fancy steakhouses, Texas Roadhouse may be the place for you. The casual American restaurant first opened its doors in 1993 in Clarksville, Indiana and has since become one of the most popular national chains in the U.S., serving some 5,000 guests every week (via Money Inc.). Texas Roadhouse is best known for its steaks, which are USDA Choice quality and cut by hand by the chain's in-house meat trimmers. You can opt for a 6-ounce sirloin, a 12-ounce New York strip, or even the massive 20-ounce bone-in ribeye, all cooked to your preference.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Mashed

Costco's New Mason Jar Dessert Is Perfect For Chocolate Lovers

A new product is hitting Costco shelves this week, according to a press release shared with Mashed. The dessert aims to appeal to chocolate lovers, in particular, as it combines moist chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, crunchy chocolate cookie crumbles, and chocolate cream in a reusable mason jar. To top it all off, the dessert is sprinkled with chocolate curls. This new product appears to be a spin on a "cake in a jar" dessert, which often features layers of cake and icing in a bowl or jar instead of being presented as a slice or standalone cake.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Might Not Want To Be A Diner On Hell's Kitchen

Being a chef — let alone one on primetime television — can be intimidating. First of all, working in a restaurant kitchen is truly an assault on all of your senses. At any given moment, you've got aromatics — e.g. garlic, onion, chives — being prepared in one corner, fish in another, and moldy parsnips being thrown out with the eggs and gorgonzola. One line cook is sweating bullets by the stove, another is using three blenders at once. You have no space to toss the shrimp in the air, but if you get distracted by a blender, those crustaceans will have to be tossed and prepared again. Oh, and if your colleague becomes sick with COVID or something else, you might be short-staffed, adding to your already long hours on the job.
FOOD & DRINKS
99.5 WKDQ

The Best Things to Eat If You’re Hungry Before Bed According To Nutritionists

Everyone loves a good late-night snack...even though you know you probably shouldn't be indulging in food right before bed. I know that I am not the only person who has a problem seemingly every night where you begin to feel hungry right before bedtime. Even worse than that is when you wake up in the middle of the night because you're hungry. At that point, you have a very important decision to make. Do you get up from your warm, cozy bed and walk into the kitchen to get a bite to eat, or do you just tough it out and try to get some rest? Nine times out of ten, I am guilty of getting up and making something to eat really fast. However, we all know that snacking before bed isn't really the best idea because it has been said to lead to weight gain and affect your sleep.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The $8 Costco Treat That Tastes (Almost) Better than Homemade

Every month, I expect the thrill of shopping at Costco to wane, and every month I’m pleasantly proved wrong. On this last trip, I spotted a display in the bakery section that completely upended my normal route through the warehouse. There they were: a half-dozen chocolate mini cakes in their clamshell packages. They looked so rich and decadent, I couldn’t not try one. After just one bite (I did wait until I got home), I knew I couldn’t keep this find to myself.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Cracker Barrel Just Made A Sweet New Addition To Its Drink Menu

Cracker Barrel surprised many of its fans when it first started serving alcoholic drinks. According to CNN, the restaurant chain added a range of alcoholic drinks to its menu for the first time in its history back in 2020. At the time, Cracker Barrel only served up a beer and wine menu. If you wanted a mixed drink, you had to settle for a mimosa. The restaurant first tested this new drink menu out in Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky with great results. Florida's drink order numbers proved particularly solid, and the chain expanded the alcohol menu to locations nationwide.
Allrecipes.com

How Long Do Eggs Last in the Fridge?

Eggs are one of the best foods to keep in the refrigerator for convenient meals and snacks, thanks to their versatility and affordable price. Even so, sometimes you find yourself with more eggs than you can eat before the date on the carton. Do you toss them out? You don't have to.
FOOD & DRINKS

