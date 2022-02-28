Grab UT by the horns

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Leland Murphy
Editor's note: This column was submitted to the Texan by members of the UT community. With stagnant wages, unaffordable student housing and a lack of material support from institutions, students struggle to make ends meet. Meanwhile, UT Student Government continually fails to provide material relief and tangible benefits to the undergraduate...

UT for unity

Editor's note: This column was submitted to the Texan by members of the UT community. What does UT for Unity mean? It means uniting social settings around campus. It means including everybody in the conversation. It means spreading positivity and focusing on fixing problems, not making more. It means making all students feel welcomed and safe at every inch of the Forty Acres. It means working together to get more lights up in West Campus, breaking down mental health stigmas, and creating a transportation system and campus that allows accessibility to all students. Overall, unity means that you will always have something or someone looking out for you.
McCombs opens student lounge in honor of first Black graduate, Peggy Drake Holland

The McCombs School of Business opened the Peggy Drake Holland Student Lounge, named after the school's first Black graduate, on Tuesday. When Holland attended the University from 1958 to 1963, Black students had to live in segregated, off-campus housing, could not eat at most restaurants on and around campus and could not participate in most student organizations, according to a short documentary video played at the event.
We promise opportunities

Editor's note: This column was submitted to the Texan by members of the UT community. In all of us there are three types of people: a student, a worker, and our future self. These three people are the life of UT Austin and as such should have proper support. The student is the person who tries to obtain their degree. The worker is a person who's just trying to manage their time, money and relationships. Both people feed into the vision we have for our future self. As a student-entrepreneur, a transfer-student, and a person heavily devoted to making UT Austin the #1 public school nationwide, myself, Albert Perez, and my running mate, Raymond Vasquez, believe that our focus should be aimed to cultivate an environment in which students' social, academic and professional life can see success.
Texas State
The University should provide N95 masks for all students

As COVID-19 cases surge across Texas due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, there has been a renewed call for mask-wearing as masking is one of the most effective ways to control the spread of COVID-19. However, many of these proposals fail to acknowledge that not all masks provide the same level of protection.
Earning your vote

Editor's note: This column was submitted to the Texan by members of the UT community. We're writing this op-ed not because we want you to give us your vote; we're writing this because we want to earn your vote. We've spent some time reflecting on the 2022 Executive Alliance Debate, and we quickly realized we were the only campaign not currently affiliated with UT SG. All the other presidential candidates are deeply entrenched within UT SG, which we commend and appreciate. What we wish to convey is that, although we're currently UT SG outsiders, we believe we're strongly positioned as graduate students and former UT undergrads to make an impactful change through our platform, knowledge and unique perspective.
The Blade

Editorial: UT name proposal wrong

The University of Toledo must focus on educating students. Instead, a proposed policy would create a vague standard likely to ensnare the most well-meaning faculty members and students and violate the right to free speech of both.
UT releases $25.7 million in final round of HEERF block grants, students express relief

UT released $25.7 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund block grants to students on March 2, the final round of debt relief provided by HEERF III, a University spokesperson said. Over 27,600 students received between $250 and $2,500 depending on demonstrated financial need, said Kathleen Harrison, assistant director of...
Diversify core curriculum content

Diversity and inclusion on campus is said to be an essential part of UT's core values and progress plans. Though the Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost does place some emphasis on the importance of diversity, there is no universal acceptance of diversity across all colleges on campus.
UT must increase transparency of high parking costs

Most students understand that college is expensive. While tuition and room and board are considered the more notable student costs, there are a few less advertised expenses that can put a large dent in a student's bank account. One of these expenditures is student parking. While there are student...
UT, increase CMHC outreach

Even though I'm only in my second semester of my freshman year, I've noticed a significant number of students struggling with mental health at this University. I have witnessed more incidents pertaining to the decline of mental health during my time at UT than ever before. Students are...
UT Tyler Poll

Predatory Pricing: Online ads don't match price paid at some dealerships. According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to January 2022. In the midst of this climb, our national investigative team uncovered consumer complaints from across the country accusing dealers of advertising one price, but when it came time to sign, charging a cash price thousands more.
Cockrell School of Engineering should bring in external diversity committee

In the Cockrell School of Engineering's climate survey, there were several concerning responses describing a lack of diversity, equity and inclusion. Although Cockrell has a standing committee on diversity and inclusion, it only consists of faculty and staff. It makes sense to include faculty members as part of the diversity committee, but this is not enough considering the results from the climate survey.
UT-Austin launches What Starts Here $6 billion fundraising campaign

President Jay Hartzell announced the launch of a $6 billion campaign, the largest fundraising initiative in Texas history, at an event Friday which featured choir and band performances and a concert from the Black Pumas. The What Starts Here campaign hopes to secure the $6 billion through investments from alumni,...
Use extra credit to encourage students to visit the Blanton Museum

For some UT students, the Blanton Museum of Art might be just another building on the Forty Acres, but those who are well-acquainted with the art museum know that it provides an important educational opportunity. The Blanton is not just for show. The building provides unique opportunities for students to...
Protesters rally for trangender rights at Texas Capitol

Around 300 demonstrators gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday to protest Gov. Greg Abbott's recent directive to classify gender affirming procedures on minors as child abuse. "Abbott's written directive, while not binding in law, is a blatant attack on trans kids and their right to express themselves," said Courtney Maner, media and outreach liaison for March forTrans Youth. "It drives a wedge between kids and families who might be supportive but on that fence, because if your kid is going to come out to you, you could potentially be reported to (Texas Department of Family and Protective Services) if Abbott had his way."
Student startup Psykhe matches students with therapists

After hours of phone calls with insurance providers, bouncing from therapist to therapist and facing frustration and discouragement with each strikeout, Mansi Parikh just couldn't seem to find the right therapist for her. As she spoke with other UT students, she found they had similar struggles with finding a...
Orange Market: the hub of West Campus

Editor's Note: This article was first published in the Feb. 25, 2022 flipbook. It's a Friday night in West Campus. As UT students return from classes, the sidewalks fill with murmurs of nighttime plans while music bounces off the exteriors of apartment buildings. The bright lights of Orange Market act as a guiding beacon, inviting students in and illuminating their path home.
