Grab UT by the horns

Editor’s note: This column was submitted to the Texan by members of the UT community. In all of us there are three types of people: a student, a worker, and our future self. These three people are the life of UT Austin and as such should have proper support. The student is the person who tries to obtain their degree. The worker is a person who’s just trying to manage their time, money and relationships. Both people feed into the vision we have for our future self. As a student-entrepreneur, a transfer-student, and a person heavily devoted to making UT Austin the #1 public school nationwide, myself, Albert Perez, and my running mate, Raymond Vasquez, believe that our focus should be aimed to cultivate an environment in which students’ social, academic and professional life can see success.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO