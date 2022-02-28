Mick Jagger, Questlove to produce docuseries about James Brown

Mo'Nique is still on the outs with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry years after their infamous Precious debacle for their alleged role in her being blackballed in Hollywood. The Academy Award winner opens up about where the three currently stand in her appearance on Turnt Out With TS Madison and clears the air on some misconceptions that came from their interaction.
Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
Actress Mo'Nique appeared on Turnt Out With Ts Madison and spilled all about Madea star Tyler Perry. The actress claims to have secret recordings of the director calling her to apologize for blackballing her. Article continues below advertisement. The Academy Award winning actress claims Perry wanted her to work for...
Motown founder Berry Gordy found a multitude of success writing and producing major hits with artists like Michael Jackson and Smokey Robinson. His eight children are just as talented as their famous father. Some of them have gone on to establish careers in the entertainment world too. Berry, born in...
Fans may be wondering about Mary J. Blige‘s net worth—especially now that the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is getting her own documentary. So, what’s the 4-11 on how much Mary J. Blige makes these days?
We’ll get into that below and much more soon, but first, here’s what to know about Blige’s career thus far. The Bronx-born star got her start in the industry in the 1990s. The “Real Love” singer and rapper has since released 13 studio albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide. Alongside her music career, Blige is also an actress. Beginning in the early 2000s, Blige...
Bobby Brown is hiding nothing from the cameras, including a rare visit to the gravesite of Whitney Houston and their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. During the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, the R&B singer and his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, opened up about filming that “emotional” experience for the upcoming A&E series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.
Mary J. Blige, 51, is an American singer, songwriter, actress and producer who is regarded as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.” Blige most recently lent her unique blend of R&B, rock, blues and gospel sound to the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. How Rich is Kendrick Lamar?. Find:...
The Mo’Nique and Tyler Perry drama is still alive. On Feb. 16, Mo’Nique was a guest on the show “Turnt Out with TS Madison,” where she explained her long history with Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey. Throughout the show, she explains how she was blackballed by...
Colton Underwood is preparing to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Jordan C. Brown. The former "Bachelor" star, 30, announced the couple's engagement during an interview with People magazine, revealing that he and Brown, 39, celebrated taking the next step in their relationship while in California's Big Sur earlier this year.
The Little Mermaid actress and Chloe x Halle singer, 21, has been tapped to portray Nettie in The Color Purple, the upcoming film adaptation of Alice Walker's 1982 novel, based on the Broadway musical of the same name. Of Bailey's casting, producer Oprah Winfrey (who made her film debut as...
Elvis Presley was known for personally interacting with fans, some of whom went on to become stars themselves. This included Brenda Lee who, in addition to pumping out 47 U.S. chart hits in the ’60s, is also the voice behind the Christmas classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”
Sam Williams, the son of country legend Hank Williams Jr., turned to social media to post a plea to be released from what he says is a conservatorship his famous father and sister placed him in more than a year ago. As TMZ reports, Williams — himself a singer whose...
Mo’Nique has shared more details about her highly publicized beef with some of Hollywood’s biggest players. During a recent appearance on Turnt Out with TS Madison, the 54-year-old actress/comedian was asked about her years-long claims about being “blackballed.” Mo’Nique previously called out Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and Lee Daniels alleging they tarnished her career after she declined to participate in the Precious awards campaign.
Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her famous father died just a room away from her. She had one final gift for the King. It didn’t take long for the estate of Elvis Presley to arrange a memorial. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The very next day, tens of thousands of fans gathered for the chance to see the King one last time.
Motown founder Berry Gordy has experienced a tremendous career full of success and worked with some of the world’s most iconic artists. The legendary producer is the brains behind huge hits like “I Want You Back” and “ABC” by The Jackson 5. The Grammy nominee was married three times throughout his career that has spanned more than six decades.
Ciara is seriously turning up the heat with her latest post. The star took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her most recent dramatic look, and it is truly something else. The Level Up singer really leveled up wearing a black cut-out dress that left little to...
Legendary singer, dancer, and actress Janet Jackson has had a career that others could only dream of. As the youngest of 10, Janet was never in her siblings' music group, The Jackson 5. But she still began her career in the entertainment industry as a child, and over the years, she's managed to amass a fanbase that spans generations.
