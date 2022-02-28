Fire crews respond to Sunday afternoon structure fire on West 2nd Street; 1 seriously injured
Davenport, IOWA – DFD officials said this incident occurred right before 2 p.m. Sunday.
It happened on West 2nd Street.
Davenport Fire Department crews responded to a report of a structure fire.
The responding crews saw smoke coming from the windows.
They were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.
The responding crews were able to rescue one person from a window.
They said the unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported, officials said.
The Davenport Fire Department responded with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel.
Mid-American assisted on scene with controlling of gas and electric, officials said.
This incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
