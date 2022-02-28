Video shows tractor-trailer carrying mail plunging 50 feet off bridge

JAMESTOWN — A passenger train hit a tractor-trailer at a railroad crossing in downtown Jamestown Monday afternoon, but no one was seriously injured. Frederick Paul Carr, 23, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was driving a 2015 Freightliner north on Dillon Road approaching Main Street just after 5:15 p.m. and tried to cross the railway grade crossing despite the flashing red lights warning of the coming Amtrak passenger train, which was going west, the N.C. State Highway Patrol reported. Video from Amtrak showed that Carr failed to yield to the flashing red lights.
