Video shows tractor-trailer carrying mail plunging 50 feet off bridge

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurity video shows a tractor-trailer carrying U.S. mail plunge 50 feet off a...

WALA-TV FOX10

Tractor-trailer carrying race cars involved in deadly crash on Texas highway

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 20 in Texas involving a tractor-trailer carrying race cars. KLTV reports the crash occurred near Longview, and the vehicle was transporting cargo for David Gilliland Racing. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s preliminary investigation revealed a Honda...
LONGVIEW, TX
The Independent

Indian woman has to surgically remove toothbrush stuck in mouth after slipping while brushing

An Indian woman had to go through surgery after a plastic toothbrush was stuck inside her cheek when she slipped and fell while brushing her teeth.Ekamai Revathi, 34, who lives in Kanchipuram in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, slipped in her bathroom on 4 March with the brush in her mouth, reported media outlet News18. She fell sideways, which led to the plastic brush piercing through her cheek.The brush was stuck in a manner that Ms Revathi could not open or close her mouth or scream for help.While half of the toothbrush had pierced through Ms Revathi’s cheek, parts...
The Independent

Woman gets stuck in clear cruise ship water slide overhanging sea

Cruise ships are increasingly trying to outdo each other with huge-scale entertainment and water slides at sea - but one passenger fell foul of a swish tube slide when she got stuck in a portion overhanging the sea.Norwegian’s Cruise Lines’ Ocean Loops slide is an impressive double-loop ride which plunges downwards from the top deck and juts out over the ocean before twisting back over the ship.A TikTok video of the incident by travel agent @YMGTravels went viral on Saturday, showing one passenger shooting down the slide, only to get stuck in the clear portion of it protruding over the...
Martinsville Bulletin

Two injured in crash with tractor trailer

Two people were flown by helicopter with life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Henry County on Wednesday. Trenton W. Sams, 19, of Axton and Trenton J. Cafferty-Smith, 20, were flown to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after a 2006 Kia Spectra driven by Sams was struck by a tractor trailer, a State Police report said.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Turnto10.com

Weston firefighters save man from his sinking tractor trailer mail truck

A man was saved from his sinking tractor trailer mail truck that plunged into the Charles River in Weston, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews and divers were at the scene near the ramp of Route 95 to the Massachusetts Pike. State police said Weston firefighters were able to rescue the...
WESTON, MA
High Point Enterprise

Passenger train strikes tractor-trailer

JAMESTOWN — A passenger train hit a tractor-trailer at a railroad crossing in downtown Jamestown Monday afternoon, but no one was seriously injured. Frederick Paul Carr, 23, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was driving a 2015 Freightliner north on Dillon Road approaching Main Street just after 5:15 p.m. and tried to cross the railway grade crossing despite the flashing red lights warning of the coming Amtrak passenger train, which was going west, the N.C. State Highway Patrol reported. Video from Amtrak showed that Carr failed to yield to the flashing red lights.
JAMESTOWN, NC
TODAY.com

Florida trooper uses patrol car to block speeding driver

Florida Highway Patrol released dramatic dashcam footage of Trooper Toni Schuck using her patrol vehicle to block a car trying to turn onto a bridge packed with runners. Schuck is now recovering at home after spending a few days in the hospital.March 8, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Plane goes off runway at Allegheny County Airport Wednesday morning

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Officials are investigating after a small plane went off the runway at the Allegheny County Airport Wednesday morning. Airport officials said a private HondaJet plane with three people on it went off the runway. Emergency crews immediately responded and there no reported injuries. There were...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
TODAY.com

McDonald’s employee in NYC stabbed multiple times at work; suspect at large

A McDonald’s employee in New York City was stabbed multiple times early Wednesday while at work, police said. The New York Police Department received a call at 12:40 a.m. about an assault with a knife at the McDonald’s at 2142 3rd Ave. in East Harlem. Officers found the employee, a 31-year-old man, with “multiple stab wounds about the body.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

