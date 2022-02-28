Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reunite 25 years after ‘Romy and Michele’

Earlier this morning, Kirsten Dunst secured her first Oscar nomination for best supporting actress, for her role in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. (The actor joins fellow stars Judi Dench, Ariana DeBose, Jessie Buckley, and Aunjanue Ellis in the category.) Ahead of the grand ceremony on March 27, all of these Hollywood A-listers will be making their rounds at the various awards season ceremonies—and we’re highly anticipating Dunst’s fashion choices in particular. After all, nobody does red carpet whimsy quite like Dunst.
