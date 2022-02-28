ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reunite 25 years after ‘Romy and Michele’

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActors Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino presented together at...

www.today.com

tvinsider.com

SAG Awards 2022: Romy & Michele Reunite, ‘Squid Game’ Shines & More Must-See Moments

Awards season has officially kicked off as the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated film and television’s biggest stars honoring the top performances of the past year. Along with bestowing recipients with the coveted Actor statue, the event also made way for plenty of fun, exciting, and occasionally amazing moments. Below, we’re breaking down some of the evening’s most memorable moments.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

The businesswoman special! Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow nailed it as the messy, but lovable duo of Romy White and Michele Weinberger in Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion. More than two decades after the movie hit theaters in 1997, the blonde BFFs are still beloved by fans of...
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

This Awards Season, the Red Carpet Belongs to Kirsten Dunst

Earlier this morning, Kirsten Dunst secured her first Oscar nomination for best supporting actress, for her role in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. (The actor joins fellow stars Judi Dench, Ariana DeBose, Jessie Buckley, and Aunjanue Ellis in the category.) Ahead of the grand ceremony on March 27, all of these Hollywood A-listers will be making their rounds at the various awards season ceremonies—and we’re highly anticipating Dunst’s fashion choices in particular. After all, nobody does red carpet whimsy quite like Dunst.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mira Sorvino
Lisa Kudrow
Footwear News

Nicole Kidman Is Sleek in Long-Sleeve Velvet Gown at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Nicole Kidman showcased her sleek and sophisticated style at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. The star-studded event is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The actress is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a leading role for her portrayal of TV icon Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.” Kidman arrived in a black long-sleeve velvet gown by Saint Laurent. The elegant number was complete with a white bow on the collar. The Golden Globe winner styled her blond locs in soft waves...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Make the Perfect Pair in Matching Navy Outfits at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith proved they still make the perfect pair on the red carpet—matching outfits included—at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. Smith is notably nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his starring role in the drama film “King Richard.” Pinkett Smith arrived in a sweeping navy blue Gareth Pugh dress, which included a dramatic bunched skirt. The vintage number featured structured shoulders and two lightly contrasting black sleeves, creating a layered edgy moment. She gave the dynamic gown an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens and More Celebrity Arrivals at the 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards—also known as the SAG Awards—will host a range of the top stars across film and television. From Kerry Washington to Reese Witherspoon, numerous celebrities arrived at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar in an array of colorful and bold ensembles. Flowing gowns were a popular choice throughout the evening, hailing from top brands ranging from Schiaparelli to Versace. On the footwear front, pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals continued to reign during awards season from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and more celeb-beloved brands. Kerry Washington arrived in bold style, wearing...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Renée Zellweger Is Diabolical & Unrecognizable in Wild The Thing About Pam Trailer

Watch: Renee Zellweger and Ant Antstead Are Reportedly Dating. Grab the wine—Renée Zellweger is bringing true crime obsession straight into your living room. The two-time Academy Award winner stars as Pam Hupp in the Feb. 25 trailer for NBC's upcoming limited series The Thing About Pam. The show, which premieres March 8, tells the insane real-life story of Hupp, who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2016 murder of Louis Gumpenberger and is the main suspect in the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman and daughter Bella celebrate incredible personal news

There were major celebrations in Nicole Kidman's family home on Tuesday. The star received the incredible news that she had been nominated for an Oscar for her role in Being The Ricardos – and was quick to react. WATCH: Nicole Kidman wows with incredible transformation in Being The Ricardos.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon Gets Surrealist in Strapless Sash Dress and Sharp Pumps at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Reese Witherspoon brought a surrealist take to her razor-sharp red carpet style for the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday night in Santa Monica, Calif. The actress is nominated for two trophies for her work on the second season of Apple TV’s “The Morning Show”: Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. While stepping out for the awards, the “Legally Blonde” star pose in a black midi-length dress by Schiaparelli. The Daniel Roseberry-designed number featured a strapless silhouette with a swirl-shaped neckline, as well as a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Celebrities
People

Nicole Kidman Wows in Classic Black at the SAG Awards

Ladies and gentlemen, presenting: Nicole Kidman. The actress, 54, brought her timeless style sense to the red carpet at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards when she stepped out in a Saint Laurent long sleeve black velvet gown with ivory bow. She completed her look with a perfect red...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards: Kate Winslet to Present Helen Mirren With Life Achievement Award

Kate Winslet has been tapped to present Helen Mirren with the 2021 SAG Life Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards later this month. As previously announced, Mirren was chosen to receive the guild’s top honor at the Feb. 27 ceremony in recognition of her body of work, including her Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony-winning roles. The award is presented annually to “an actor who fosters the finest ideals of the acting profession.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Yellowstone' Actor Forrie J. Smith to Skip SAG Awards Over COVID Protocols: "I Will Not Get Vaccinated"Ross Butler and Alexandra Daddario to Serve as 2022...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Javier Bardem, Nicholas Braun, Elle Fanning Kick Off 2022 SAG Awards With ‘I Am an Actor’ Segment

Javier Bardem, Nicholas Braun and Elle Fanning kicked off the 2022 SAG Awards with the “I Am an Actor” opening segment at Sunday night’s ceremony, taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Braun, who is nominated in the ensemble category for Succession, told the audience that he got his SAG card when he was 11 years old working on his first film, on which the director told him to lay off the soda because his face was getting significantly rounder as shooting went on. “I was hitting it hard,” he said. Braun called that the best note he’d ever received.More...
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Laverne Cox Mispronounces ‘Encanto’ While Interviewing Lin-Manuel Miranda On SAG Red Carpet

Laverne Cox may have seen ‘Encanto’ twice but that didn’t stop her from calling it ‘Enchanto’ when talking to the film’s composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Laverne Cox had a bit of a verbal faux pas while hosting the red carpet for the 2022 SAG Awards. Thankfully, she didn’t talk about Bruno but she did slip up when trying to pronounce the hit Disney film Encanto. Instead, she called it “Enchanto” when talking to the film’s composer and Tony Award-winning artist Lin-Manuel Miranda.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Kirsten Dunst Gets Glam in Sequined Off-the-Shoulder Dress and Hidden Heels with Jesse Plemons at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Kirsten Dunst sparkled while arriving with fiancé Jesse Plemons at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. For her role in the Netflix drama “The Power of the Dog,” Dunst earned an Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role nod at the awards show. The “Spider Man” actress arrived on the red carpet in a romantic off-the-shoulder gown. Covered in red sequins, the glitzy number featured a long tiered skirt and ruffled bodice for a whimsical, enchanting touch. Dunst’s ensemble was complete with vintage platinum-set diamond earrings by Fred...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Siblings Emily Osment and Haley Joel Osment's 2022 SAG Awards Appearance Will Make You Nostalgic AF

Watch: Haley Joel & Emily Osment Talk Growing Up as Child Stars. It's a family night out for Emily Osment and Haley Joel Osment. The brother-sister duo were both in attendance at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 27. Nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for their work in The Kominsky Method, the pair happily posed together on the red carpet before catching up with Live From E! correspondent Laverne Cox.
SANTA MONICA, CA

