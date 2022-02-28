ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Al Roker make surprise appearance on 'SNL'

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY’s Al Roker made a surprise appearance this weekend on...

shefinds

Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
DesignerzCentral

Ellen DeGeneres’ Marriage Allegedly ‘A Mess’ After Portia De Rossi Asked For An Open Relationship, Gossip Says

As per Life & Style, everything seems rosy for Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres. In August, they celebrated their 13th anniversary. After so many years of ups and downs, however, the two are at a new crossroads. “The whispers are about trying an open marriage,” an insider says. De Rossi reportedly broached the topic, and DeGeneres flipped her lid.
BET

Sherri Shepherd Responds to ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Being Canceled

The rumor mill was churning over the weekend about the status of The Wendy Williams Show, which has been running on TV since 2008. According to Lionsgate’s distributing company Debmar-Mercury, the celebrity gossip and talk show will be canceled to make way for Sherri, a new program that will be hosted by actress, comedian, and TV personality Sherri Shepherd.
Distractify

Why Was Pete Davidson Absent From 'SNL' Recently? Don't Worry, He Has a Great Reason

The comedian-slash-cultural phenomenon Pete Davidson gave fans something to talk about when he was notably absent from a recent episode of Saturday Night Live. Previously, fans speculated he was leaving the show after eight years, but not all is as it appears. Thankfully, Pete had a good reason for his absence. For anyone wondering, "why was Pete not on SNL?" Read on for the answer.
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
Outsider.com

Alec Baldwin Says He Doesn’t Have ‘Anything’ Other Than Family in ‘Very Sad’ Video

Alec Baldwin shared a vulnerable video with his Instagram followers on Friday night. The 63-year-old actor shared a reflective 6-minute video of himself venting from the airport. He announced he was traveling for work. However, he did not disclose where he was traveling or the exact project it may have been for. In the video, he shared with his followers how difficult it is for him to leave his wife and children when he travels.
womansday.com

'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Fans Won't Stop Going Off About the Show's Latest Change

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are finally back in the studio, and fans wouldn't have it any other way. On January 31, the official Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram account shared the exciting news that the cohosts were recording in their New York City studio like old times. In the 30-second clip, viewers were given a tour of the set and a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes (lots of crew running around!). What's more, the daytime show's announcer Deja Vu was spotted singing and dancing before introducing Kelly and Ryan to folks watching from home.
