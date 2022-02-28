Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick debut ‘Plaza Suite’

KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - A Russian air strike hit near Kyiv's southern rail station on Wednesday where thousands of women and children were being evacuated, Ukraine's state-run railway company said, as the U.N. General Assembly demanded that Moscow end its invasion. The rail company, Ukrzaliznytsya, said there was...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee said Wednesday that confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will begin March 21, keeping the Senate on track for a possible final vote next month. Sen. Dick Durbin, the committee chairman, announced the hearing schedule on Wednesday as Jackson...
Laredo, Texas (CNN) — Two of the biggest names in Texas politics could be headed to overtime in their efforts to fend off primary challengers. Texas kicked off the nation's 2022 midterm election calendar Tuesday, holding the nation's first primaries. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott easily defeated two vocal but poor-performing rivals and is now set for a marquee battle with Democrat Beto O'Rourke, the former congressman, in the fall, per CNN projections.
(CNN) — From his Kyiv bunker, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky beseeched Joe Biden for a strong State of the Union message. The US President delivered -- declaring Russia's invasion as the first unifying battle in democracy's new duel with tyranny. Biden delivered a stirring rallying cry for the free...
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday during his State of the Union address that the U.S. would close its skies to Russian aircraft while promising more pain to Russia and its cadre of oligarchs as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine. The president opened his remarks with a focus on Moscow's...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and U.S. allies in a matter of days weaponized the global economy against Russia for invading Ukraine, and the resulting destruction has been devastatingly fast. The sanctions almost instantly put Russian President Vladimir Putin on the defensive against skyrocketing inflation. Russia’s central bank,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s time for America to stop letting the coronavirus “dictate how we live,” President Joe Biden’s White House declared Wednesday, outlining a strategy to allow people to return to many normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions. One highlight is...
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - The United States is preparing a sanctions package targeting more Russian oligarchs as well as their companies and assets, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as Washington steps up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Some sanctions...
BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete as neutrals at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Wednesday, despite widespread calls to ban them following Russia's invasion of Ukraine for which Belarus has been a key staging area. The International Olympic...
