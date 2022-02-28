Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick debut ‘Plaza Suite’

Laredo, Texas (CNN) — Two of the biggest names in Texas politics could be headed to overtime in their efforts to fend off primary challengers. Texas kicked off the nation's 2022 midterm election calendar Tuesday, holding the nation's first primaries. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott easily defeated two vocal but poor-performing rivals and is now set for a marquee battle with Democrat Beto O'Rourke, the former congressman, in the fall, per CNN projections.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO