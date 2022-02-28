ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick debut ‘Plaza Suite’

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActors and real-life couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick made...

www.today.com

Reuters

Blast rocks Kyiv railway station as Russian advances stall

KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - A Russian air strike hit near Kyiv's southern rail station on Wednesday where thousands of women and children were being evacuated, Ukraine's state-run railway company said, as the U.N. General Assembly demanded that Moscow end its invasion. The rail company, Ukrzaliznytsya, said there was...
EUROPE
CNN

6 takeaways from the Texas primaries

Laredo, Texas (CNN) — Two of the biggest names in Texas politics could be headed to overtime in their efforts to fend off primary challengers. Texas kicked off the nation's 2022 midterm election calendar Tuesday, holding the nation's first primaries. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott easily defeated two vocal but poor-performing rivals and is now set for a marquee battle with Democrat Beto O'Rourke, the former congressman, in the fall, per CNN projections.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Biden announces U.S. will close its skies to Russian aircraft

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday during his State of the Union address that the U.S. would close its skies to Russian aircraft while promising more pain to Russia and its cadre of oligarchs as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine. The president opened his remarks with a focus on Moscow's...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Powell expects a quarter-point Fed rate hike this month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

US, allies weaponizing sanctions to curb Russian aggression

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and U.S. allies in a matter of days weaponized the global economy against Russia for invading Ukraine, and the resulting destruction has been devastatingly fast. The sanctions almost instantly put Russian President Vladimir Putin on the defensive against skyrocketing inflation. Russia’s central bank,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. preparing further sanctions against Russian oligarchs -sources

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - The United States is preparing a sanctions package targeting more Russian oligarchs as well as their companies and assets, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as Washington steps up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Some sanctions...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete as neutrals at Beijing Winter Games

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete as neutrals at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Wednesday, despite widespread calls to ban them following Russia's invasion of Ukraine for which Belarus has been a key staging area. The International Olympic...
UEFA

