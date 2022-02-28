Nordic Ski Practice: A look into the preparation for states

BOZEMAN, Mont. — This weekend’s forecast may be the fix some Bozeman cross-country skiers need. The Nordic ski trails are missing a key ingredient in some places -- snow. Skiers were scarce on the trails that round the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital Friday, but that could change, with changing weather on the way.
At 30-2 and on the heels of an 18-0 run through conference play that got them up to No. 22 in the country, the Racers would've certainly earned an at-large bid if they hadn't won the OVC tournament. But thanks to an impressive grind-it-out performance, they won't have to worry about that and kept one of their conference rivals out for now in the process.
Cade Brenner scored 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists as No. 3-ranked NorthWood beat host Wawasee, 40-23, to claim a high school boys basketball Class 3A sectional title Saturday night in Syracuse, Ind.
Reigning state champions Texline and Clarendon will be headed back to the UIL state boys basketball tournament after victories on Saturday.
Texline secured a return trip to San Antonio with a 52-34 victory over Jayton in the Region I-1A tournament. Clarendon shook off a pesky Christoval squad, coming away with a 60-49 win...
HUNTINGTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park and Cameron are bringing wrestling state team titles back to the northern panhandle. For Park this is their first team title since 2006 and for the Dragons their first since 1994. The Patriots won the AAA team title with 217.5 points to University’s 176. The Patriots also had four wrestlers […]
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
PLYMOUTH — There are games with momentum swings, and then there is Saturday’s Class 4A Sectional 3 championship.
That’s where Adams came off the deck and wiped out a 19-point deficit over the final 13 minutes of the game and rallied to shock Michigan City, 78-71.
Michigan City’s fast paced, do-run-run offense was in...
ADRIAN — After two years, Adrian College's Zoe Nowicki won her second 136 pound national title Saturday at the Cliff Keen National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships, with a 4-0 decision.
In 2020, Nowicki won the 136 pound title at Women's Collegiate Wrestling Association Nationals. Nowicki then took fifth at the NCWWC meet.
LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The No. 3 LCA Knights faced top-ranked Newman at the Cajundome on Saturday in the Division III state title game. The Knights, led by head coach Jacob Broussard, overcame a small deficit in the first quarter to take the lead into halftime. LCA led by as much as 6 in the […]
