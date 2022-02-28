ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordic Ski Practice: A look into the preparation for states

By Sasha Libenzon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeniors Jenna Garber, Nadia Calder and senior captain...

NBCMontana

Bozeman's Nordic ski trails await fresh snow

BOZEMAN, Mont. — This weekend’s forecast may be the fix some Bozeman cross-country skiers need. The Nordic ski trails are missing a key ingredient in some places -- snow. Skiers were scarce on the trails that round the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital Friday, but that could change, with changing weather on the way.
BOZEMAN, MT
Yardbarker

Murray State wins, becomes first team invited to the big dance

At 30-2 and on the heels of an 18-0 run through conference play that got them up to No. 22 in the country, the Racers would've certainly earned an at-large bid if they hadn't won the OVC tournament. But thanks to an impressive grind-it-out performance, they won't have to worry about that and kept one of their conference rivals out for now in the process.
MURRAY, KY
South Bend Tribune

No. 3 NorthWood moves on to regional

Cade Brenner scored 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists as No. 3-ranked NorthWood beat host Wawasee, 40-23, to claim a high school boys basketball Class 3A sectional title Saturday night in Syracuse, Ind. ► More: Burton gets last word for sectional champion Kingsmen ► Frommer: Frommer: With sectional title in hand, Marian can dream of something big ► More: Down 19 points, Adams rallies to shock Michigan City, win sectional ...
SYRACUSE, IN
State
Massachusetts State
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park And Cameron Win Wrestling State Championships

HUNTINGTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park and Cameron are bringing wrestling state team titles back to the northern panhandle. For Park this is their first team title since 2006 and for the Dragons their first since 1994. The Patriots won the AAA team title with 217.5 points to University’s 176. The Patriots also had four wrestlers […]
CAMERON, WV
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Skis#Nordic
The Daily Telegram

Adrian College wrestling's Nowicki earns second national title

ADRIAN — After two years, Adrian College's Zoe Nowicki won her second 136 pound national title Saturday at the Cliff Keen National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships, with a 4-0 decision. In 2020, Nowicki won the 136 pound title at Women's Collegiate Wrestling Association Nationals. Nowicki then took fifth at the NCWWC meet. ...
ADRIAN, MI
