Nordic Ski Practice: A look into the preparation for states

At 30-2 and on the heels of an 18-0 run through conference play that got them up to No. 22 in the country, the Racers would've certainly earned an at-large bid if they hadn't won the OVC tournament. But thanks to an impressive grind-it-out performance, they won't have to worry about that and kept one of their conference rivals out for now in the process.

MURRAY, KY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO