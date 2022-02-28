Faithful dog helps carry backpack for girl when she gets home from school

Giving birth is a stressful experience, so it’s no surprise that many families spat when it comes down to the due date. And one new mum has set the internet alight after posting to Reddit’s Am I The Arsehole thread with her delivery room conflict. Essentially, she wanted to know whether she was in the wrong for telling her mother-in-law (MIL) to get lost after she repeatedly advised her son to go home and get some rest rather than stay with her and their baby as they recovered.

