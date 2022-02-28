Faithful dog helps carry backpack for girl when she gets home from school

Hensley Legal Group features a different pet each week that could be your “fur-ever” friend, and they’ll even cover the adoption fees!. Vida is a gal looking for a quality human to be best friends with. She can easily go from taking a long hike to lounging around watching you enjoy your hot beverage! Give Vida a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.
When a Las Vegas mother sent her daughter to elementary school on Tuesday morning, she slipped the girl a stack of sticky notes to give to her teacher. The messages, police said, were a cry for help. The mother wrote that her boyfriend was holding her against her will and...
Andy and Desiree Hanson couldn’t have been happier with their wedding at Clarks Landing Yacht Club last July. Everything at the waterfront Point Pleasant venue was perfect, they said — an unforgettable day after their wedding was postponed from the original 2020 date. Then their wedding cake went...
How Mimi the chihuahua is alive, her owner isn’t certain. The 12-pound dog was taken from the backyard of her Cibolo, Texas, home by a coyote, Zoey Ward told McClatchy News, but later returned on its own four legs, bloodied but alive. It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday,...
The Idaho Humane Society rescued 28 small dogs, mostly Yorkshire terriers, that were found in poor living conditions nearly a year ago in Elmore County. The dogs were cleaned and groomed with hope of being adopted after legal issues are cleared.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A family friend recently shared a painful memory. She is in her sixties now, but when she was a young child she learned she had a secret brother. Her father instructed her not to tell her mother. Of course, she did tell her mother.
Giving birth is a stressful experience, so it’s no surprise that many families spat when it comes down to the due date. And one new mum has set the internet alight after posting to Reddit’s Am I The Arsehole thread with her delivery room conflict. Essentially, she wanted to know whether she was in the wrong for telling her mother-in-law (MIL) to get lost after she repeatedly advised her son to go home and get some rest rather than stay with her and their baby as they recovered.
IF Amy Frayne had a penny for every time someone asked her if she'd suffered with heartburn during her pregnancies, she'd be a VERY wealthy woman. Last year, the mum-of-three welcomed daughter Darla into the world - and the adorable tot was born with a full head of luscious locks.
A lunch time mistake led a man to have to pick up his daughter from school because she was being sick. Writing on Reddit, the man explained how he accidentally put hot sauce in her lunch that he meant to give to his wife who enjoys spicy food, leading her to go to the nurse's office and vomit.
Chris and Mariesa have always loved dogs and already have eight at home. However, the couple believed there is still room for another animal in their home, so they decided to adopt a dog from the animal shelter so that they could have a better life with them. Which dog...
A heartwarming story of how a 12-year-old girl found a $20 bill while shopping for Kmart candles has been admired by thousands. Queensland mum Katherine said her daughter found the cash attached to a handwritten note that read: 'If you found this, it's yours. Please keep it as a reminder of your abundance! Money is energy and there's an infinite supply available.'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my grandmother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother despised her daughter-in-law. Their rivalry began shortly after the woman married my uncle. No matter what her daughter-in-law did, my grandmother's reaction ranged from critical to outright hostile.
Teresa Sperry beamed with pride in September when she told her father about the job she’d been assigned by her fifth-grade teacher. Days earlier, the teacher had made Teresa the “class nurse,” putting the Virginia girl in charge of walking sick classmates to the nurse’s office, waiting for them to be treated and, at times, returning to the classroom to retrieve their backpacks if Hillpoint Elementary School officials sent them home, her father, Jeff Sperry, told The Washington Post.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. He didn't know what to think when he saw his usually modest wife wearing that ruined dress.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My mother was the typical 1960s housewife. She cooked breakfast, lunch, and dinner; and she cleaned the house from top to bottom every day. My mother handled the bills and the checking account. She did the laundry and ironed all of my father's clothes right down to the fresh, clean, white handkerchief that she placed in the pocket of his pants every morning before he left for work.
How far does an ex-spouse's responsibility go in terms of childcare?. Research and psychologists agree that it’s necessary for fathers to spend quality time with their children to strengthen their parent-child bond, and to help with the child's overall development through activities involving play. That said, maintaining this consistent bond can get tricky when there is split custody of a child involved, and blended families are thrown into the mix.
On Wednesday, Erin Napier and husband Ben Napier introduced their new puppy Baker — named after their dog who died last July — to the world. The TV personality shared on Instagram that their decision to get the new canine companion came after daughter Helen, 4, struggled to move on after the passing of their old "Baker."
