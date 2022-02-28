ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finding Fixed Income Opportunities During Turbulent Times

By James Comtois
etftrends.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Omicron variant and the looming threat of rising rates have unsettled markets. In addition, the economy is now facing both monetary and fiscal tightening in 2022. These risks coming at a time when Treasury yields are low and credit spreads are narrow suggests that the first half of 2022 could...

www.etftrends.com

Seekingalpha.com

Russia's Invasion: 3 Implications For Fixed Income

The peak of central bank tightening expectations has likely passed. We could see new inflationary pressures and modestly lower growth, with impacts on central bank policy and risk asset volatility. The security and geopolitical ramifications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine will take months and quarters to play out. In the...
Seekingalpha.com

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund declares $0.074 dividend

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declares $0.074/share monthly dividend, -5.1% decrease from prior dividend of $0.078. Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 17; ex-div March 16. See IVH Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
Forbes

Six Dividend Stocks For Sleeping Well At Night During Turbulent Times

Through bull markets and bear markets since 1900, stocks have provided historical returns of about 10% a year, far better than other asset classes like bonds, commodities, and bank savings accounts. Last year the S&P 500 was up 28% and returns have been double-digit for five of the past six years. Coming off such a big winning streak, it’s instinctual to be fearful of payback. Throw in the rocky start for stocks in 2022 and the geopolitical wildcard of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and you get huge uncertainty, which the market abhors.
Seekingalpha.com

DHY: Fixed Income CEF Overweight HY Bonds, 8.27% Yield

DHY is a fixed income CEF that is currently overweight HY bonds (more than 70% of holdings). Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) is a closed end fund focused on fixed income. The vehicle has high current income as its primary investment objective. DHY's portfolio consists mainly of bonds, senior loans and convertible bonds occasionally. The CEF is your typical HY fixed income fund that employs leverage (27.6% in DHY's case) to squeeze a higher investment income from a portfolio of fixed income securities. The fund has a middle of the road long term performance, that clocks in at 4.4% and 6.7% respectively on a 5- and 10-year basis. The results are achieved with a low standard deviation of 11 but with also a fairly low Sharpe of 0.49 (on a 5-year basis). The fund is currently overweight HY bonds, which has resulted in a very poor performance year-to-date (down almost -9% on a price basis) due to the rate increases the market has priced in the yield curve on the back of a hawkish Fed and higher inflation. The fund reports a low duration of 2.91 years but has nonetheless been affected by the rising short term rates. Most of the risk for the fund now resides with its low credit quality (single-B average rating, but with a large CCC bucket). The fund has an annual NAV give-up of around -1.7% which has seen a fairly significant NAV erosion in the past decade. We are not fans of NAV give-ups above 1% since in our minds they only represent a marketing gimmick and ultimately put the fund on a measurable downward NAV slope. The fund currently trades close to the bottom of its historic range but we feel there is a bit more weakness to come from a price perspective in the next months as the Fed provides more clarity around its hiking schedule and the Ukraine situation comes to a conclusion. For long term holders we rate this fund a Hold, with most of the negative move in price having occurred already, while retail investors looking to deploy new capital would be well served to revisit the name in 3 months when we expect better clarity on the fund's forward market risk.
Reuters

Worldline and Apollo find fix for tricky buyouts

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Apollo Global Management (APO.N) and Worldline (WLN.PA) have come up with a fix for dealmaking in tricky times. The 12-billion-euro payments group on Monday announced it was selling its unit which makes gadgets for card transactions in shops to the buyout group for up to 2.6 billion euros. But Worldline will only get 1.7 billion euros in cash, with the rest in preference shares in the slow-growing subsidiary.
Benzinga

5 Mistakes To Avoid While Day Trading

Day trading is often viewed as risky and challenging, and it is. Intraday trading is not only about making calculated trades, or booking profits; it’s about risk-management, knowing when or when not to make a trade. Despite intense focus, and risk mitigation, most traders will make mistakes that lead...
