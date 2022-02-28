Finding Fixed Income Opportunities During Turbulent Times

DHY is a fixed income CEF that is currently overweight HY bonds (more than 70% of holdings). Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) is a closed end fund focused on fixed income. The vehicle has high current income as its primary investment objective. DHY's portfolio consists mainly of bonds, senior loans and convertible bonds occasionally. The CEF is your typical HY fixed income fund that employs leverage (27.6% in DHY's case) to squeeze a higher investment income from a portfolio of fixed income securities. The fund has a middle of the road long term performance, that clocks in at 4.4% and 6.7% respectively on a 5- and 10-year basis. The results are achieved with a low standard deviation of 11 but with also a fairly low Sharpe of 0.49 (on a 5-year basis). The fund is currently overweight HY bonds, which has resulted in a very poor performance year-to-date (down almost -9% on a price basis) due to the rate increases the market has priced in the yield curve on the back of a hawkish Fed and higher inflation. The fund reports a low duration of 2.91 years but has nonetheless been affected by the rising short term rates. Most of the risk for the fund now resides with its low credit quality (single-B average rating, but with a large CCC bucket). The fund has an annual NAV give-up of around -1.7% which has seen a fairly significant NAV erosion in the past decade. We are not fans of NAV give-ups above 1% since in our minds they only represent a marketing gimmick and ultimately put the fund on a measurable downward NAV slope. The fund currently trades close to the bottom of its historic range but we feel there is a bit more weakness to come from a price perspective in the next months as the Fed provides more clarity around its hiking schedule and the Ukraine situation comes to a conclusion. For long term holders we rate this fund a Hold, with most of the negative move in price having occurred already, while retail investors looking to deploy new capital would be well served to revisit the name in 3 months when we expect better clarity on the fund's forward market risk.

