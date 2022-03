Wantagh real estate agent Michael Sherack said that home prices across Long Island are on the rise – and Wantagh-Seaford is no different. Sherack, 47, sells homes within 60 neighborhoods across Long Island. A Seaford resident since 2008, Sherack said properties in Wantagh are selling for more money than in the past as the number of available houses has dropped. “Bidding wars” frequently ensue, he said.

