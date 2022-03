Persistent unrest between Russia and Ukraine continues to have a rippling effect on the oil market, which in turn is driving up the price of gasoline in the U.S. The national average for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.53, four cents more than a week ago. The U.S. and its European allies have already announced the first tranche of Russia sanctions, with more severe financial sanctions promised if Russian aggression continues.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO