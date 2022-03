Two of the world's best punk bands, Rise Against and IDLES, have teamed up for a brand-new remix. The Bristol gang have taken Rise Against's 2021 Nowhere Generation track Talking To Ourselves and given it a glitchy new feel, with this version entitled the IDLES Inner Monologue Remix. Discussing the meaning of the song, RA frontman Tim McIlrath explains: “I’ve never thought of our songs as ‘brave' or ‘bold'. I think of them as just common sense. When you feel that no-one is listening to you, you tend to talk louder, and when you feel no-one notices you, you start doing things to get their attention. That’s what this song is about.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO