Exploring the Legacy of the AAPI Community Through Food

Netflix’s Love Is Blind is a bonkers concept but makes for good TV: A handful of straight couples fall in love and get engaged without having a clue what their partners even look like. They then get drunk in Mexico, return home, integrate their lives, meet each other’s families, and plan whole weddings—all within a month’s time. Like most reality shows, it’s heavily produced and edited to create drama, villains, and heroes. But unlike any dating show I’ve seen before, the point of this one isn’t “yaaaay marriage!!!” In fact, in this latest season, only two couples say “I do,” and I’m not convinced either of them will make it. The show doesn’t answer its own premise either—is love blind?—but, honestly, I don't even care. Because what it does answer is a much more important question: Should marriage really be the end goal for women anymore?

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO