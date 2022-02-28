ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Exploring the Legacy of the AAPI Community Through Food

By Audra Heinrichs
Harper's Bazaar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Tell me a story I don’t know / Tell me about these tastes from home,” is not just a lyric from the theme song that punk rock girl group The Linda Lindas penned for Take Out, a new HBO Max docuseries hosted by journalist Lisa Ling that examines the varied cuisine...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Breeze

Explore healthy Mediterranean food at Cava in El Segundo

Cava isn’t the only Middle Eastern restaurant here in Southern California to offer Chipotle-style, cafeteria line dining. For instance, Tel Aviv Grill in the SF Valley does it, and very well. But like Chipotle, Cava isn’t simply a place to go for a meal, it’s a cultural phenomenon that...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
WMDT.com

BHM: Food that brings the community together

DELMARVA – Take Your Pick in Salisbury is a restaurant where you can get soul food. In the Black community, food plays a big role. Chef Shy tells 47 ABC more about the cuisine. “Food that makes your stomach smile. It puts a smile on your face, your stomach...
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
Click2Houston.com

Katharine Graham’s legacy continues living through Graham Media Group

If you’ve seen “The Post,” you’re one of the many who have had the pleasure of getting some insight into the life of Katharine Meyer Graham. Of course, the movie has stellar actors, but it’s the story the movie tells -- the life of Katharine -- that we believe led to its Oscar nomination for best picture.
CELEBRITIES
Killeen Daily Herald

Library program explores chemistry through dissolving science

The Stewart C, Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Science Time program took a look at chemistry on Wednesday through a fun experiment that kids would find easy to replicate — if they didn’t eat their materials first. Using the book “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue...
SCIENCE
Harper's Bazaar

Searching for My Inner Wuxia Badass Through Martial Arts

I was on my back being strangled by a very sweaty 250-pound man. I knew what I had to do: loosen his grip around my throat by snatching away one of his hands, bridge onto one shoulder to roll him over, end up with him on the floor and me rising up from one knee to deliver a series of debilitating kicks (groin, solar plexus, back). Unfortunately, I was failing miserably at all of the above. He was an immovable object, and I was the antithesis of an unstoppable force.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Ling
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Harper's Bazaar

19 Self-Care Essentials Beauty CEO Marianna Hewitt Swears By

Welcome to Take the Edge Off, a series that breaks down the beauty and self-care routines of influencers, CEOs, experts, and celebrities to discover how they unwind and decompress, while taking a closer look at the holy grail essentials they’re currently raving about. In the days when in-flight skincare...
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Is Reportedly Engaged!

While her Euphoria character might not be having the best romantic luck, Sydney Sweeney is set to walk down the aisle to her longtime boyfriend, Jonathan Davino. People reported that the 24-year-old Euphoria star, who plays Cassie Howard on the hit HBO Max series, got engaged to Davino, a 37-year-old restauranteur whose family owns 14th Round and Final Bell, after nearly four years of dating.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Asian Food#Food Drink#The Linda Lindas#Hbo#Asian American#Taiwanese#Chinese#National Geographic#Cnn#The Manila Men
PIX11

PIX on Politics panel: Breaking down COVID rules, NYC crime, more

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Major changes to New York City’s COVID-19 restrictions and mandates were announced by Mayor Eric Adams on Friday. PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino, PIX11 political reporters Henry Rosoff and Ayana Harry, and City and State’s Jeff Coltin sat down on Sunday to discuss the end of the city’s school mask […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

In This Season of Love is Blind, The Women Choose Themselves

Netflix’s Love Is Blind is a bonkers concept but makes for good TV: A handful of straight couples fall in love and get engaged without having a clue what their partners even look like. They then get drunk in Mexico, return home, integrate their lives, meet each other’s families, and plan whole weddings—all within a month’s time. Like most reality shows, it’s heavily produced and edited to create drama, villains, and heroes. But unlike any dating show I’ve seen before, the point of this one isn’t “yaaaay marriage!!!” In fact, in this latest season, only two couples say “I do,” and I’m not convinced either of them will make it. The show doesn’t answer its own premise either—is love blind?—but, honestly, I don't even care. Because what it does answer is a much more important question: Should marriage really be the end goal for women anymore?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Philippines
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Harper's Bazaar

Even Dolly Parton Is Making NFTs Now

It's Dolly's metaverse. We're just living in it. Dolly Parton is the latest celebrity to make her foray into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). If you need a refresher on what exactly NFTs are (because, let's face it, does anybody really know what they are?), Forbes describes them as "digital asset[s] that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items and videos." Vended online and often purchased through cryptocurrency, the NFT's attraction is derived in its implicit "digital scarcity," since these files are usually pegged as one of a kind and allow the buyer to have ownership over the asset. It's also pretty lucrative, considering that $16 billion have been spent on NFTs since June 2017.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy