College Sports

Late Kick Blitz: Drinkwitz's approval rating remains high

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll is well in the SEC for the moment....

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
247Sports

Charlie Strong calls Miami football hiring 'really special'

The Miami Hurricanes are assembling their first staff under head coach Mario Cristobal and that will include former Louisville, Texas and USF head coach Charlie Strong, who was reported to be hired as the team’s linebackers coach on Feb. 19. Strong has now released a statement, sharing his excitement for the new job he will hold.
247Sports

Mississippi State 19 Tulane 2 FINAL

NEW ORLEANS - Mississippi State (5-4) visits Tulane (8-1) for a three-game series at Turchin Field. The Bulldogs are looking to bounce back after a 7-1 loss to Southern Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Mississippi. State has struggled swinging the bat this week. A 2-1 win over Grambling on Tuesday was another struggle at the plate.
247Sports

Complete Box Score: Florida State 89, NC State 76

NC State got 17 points or more from each member of its "Big 3," but couldn't get stops against Florida State in an 89-76 loss to the Seminoles on Saturday. The Wolfpack closes out the regular season at 11-20 (4-16 ACC) as a result, despite getting another 30-point performance from Terquavion Smith in the loss.
247Sports

South Carolina falls at Auburn, to close out regular season play

South Carolina struggled to keep up with an explosive Auburn offense on Saturday, as the Gamecocks fell 82-71 on The Plains. Head coach Frank Martin was pleased how his team fought from start to finish, despite not having enough firepower to close out the regular season on a positive note. The Tigers (27-4, 15-3) led from start to finish and utilized some strong 3-point shooting, to claim an outright SEC regular season championship. The Gamecocks (18-12, 9-9) trailed by as many as 19 points, before cutting the lead to seven with 1:17 to play. It was one of several different single-digits deficits they faced in the second half.
247Sports

Kansas basketball claims share of Big 12 crown with win over Texas

Kansas basketball officially locked up at least a share of the Big 12 title on Saturday with a 70-63 win over Texas at home. It's KU’s 16th conference title since Bill Self took over as head coach ahead of the 2003-04 season. KU needed overtime to defeat Texas and improve to 14-4 in conference play. KU emerged victorious thanks to a season-high 22 point double-double from David McCormack and 28 made free throws. The Jayhawks can win the Big 12 title outright but it will depend on Baylor's game against Iowa State. If Baylor wins the game, it will share the title with KU. If it loses to Iowa State, KU gets the outright crown.
247Sports

Top75 prospect Amaree Abram commits to Ole Miss

Amaree Abram, the No. 64 overall prospect in the 2022 class, has committed to Ole Miss, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard out of Castaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy committed to Ole Miss over programs including DePaul, Louisville, Maryland and St. John's. "Between the schools, I felt that...
