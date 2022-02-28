ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Kick Blitz: Lea's approval rating remains high

247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll is well in the SEC for the moment....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Charlie Strong calls Miami football hiring 'really special'

The Miami Hurricanes are assembling their first staff under head coach Mario Cristobal and that will include former Louisville, Texas and USF head coach Charlie Strong, who was reported to be hired as the team’s linebackers coach on Feb. 19. Strong has now released a statement, sharing his excitement for the new job he will hold.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave get measurements at 2022 NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine begins to heat up on Thursday as players start to take part in the physical aspects of the event in Indianapolis. After arriving earlier this week and meeting with the media on Wednesday, the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends got to get on the field and workout in front of NFL personnel. Offensive linemen and running backs speak on Thursday, meaning former Ohio State stars Nicholas Petit-Frere and Thayer Munford are in front of the microphone.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

PFF’s Mike Renner Discusses a few Notre Dame NFL Draft Prospects

The NFL Combine is in Indianapolis this week and the future NFL prospects are preparing for the NFL Draft. On-site this week are five Fighting Irish players including quarterback Jack Coan, running back Kyren Williams, defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and safety Kyle Hamilton. To get some insight into where these...
NFL
247Sports

Kentucky puts 7-game win streak on the line vs. LSU in SEC quarterfinals

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team will put its 7-game winning streak on the line Friday at 7 PM ET in the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals against second-seeded and No. 6 nationally LSU, who is currently riding an 8-game winning streak. Friday’s quarterfinal will be broadcast live on...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Hokies Bolster 2022 Class with Buchanan

Virginia Tech got a big boost to their 2022 recruiting class Saturday when they secured the commitment of Woodrow Wilson High School (DC) star forward Darren Buchanan. Standing 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, Buchanan is a physical, athletic wing who can get to the lane and make plays- something the Hokies need more of. He’s not afraid of contact and uses his strong frame, toughness, and athleticism to finish at the rim. He’s a versatile defender who is excellent at boxing out and tracking rebounds. He also possesses a high basketball IQ and calm, confident, unselfish demeanor that allows him to effectively control the game, make good decisions, find open teammates, and turn great plays into excellent plays.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: ECU vs. Wichita State

ECU closes out its regular season at Wichita State at 3 p.m. ET. Game will be on ESPNU. Discuss it here. I'll be pulling double duty between this and the baseball game, so updates may be a bit hit or miss, especially in the second half. Posted on 4 hrs,...
WICHITA, KS
247Sports

WATCH: Micheal Clemons puts up 24 reps on bench press at NFL Combine

While in past years, players would usually do the bench press on a different day than their on-field workouts, that is not the case this year which has led some players to wait until their pro day to do the bench press. That was not the case for Texas A&M...
NFL
247Sports

Nate Oats explains why Jusaun Holt was not on bench for LSU game

Freshman guard Jusuan Holt was not on the bench during Alabama’s game against LSU at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday. Following the 80-77 loss in overtime, head coach Nate Oats was asked for an update on Holt and why the guard wasn’t in Baton Rouge, La.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

