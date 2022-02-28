ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Kick Blitz: Leach's approval rating remains high

Cover picture for the articleAll is well in the SEC for the moment....

The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
247Sports

PFF’s Mike Renner Discusses a few Notre Dame NFL Draft Prospects

The NFL Combine is in Indianapolis this week and the future NFL prospects are preparing for the NFL Draft. On-site this week are five Fighting Irish players including quarterback Jack Coan, running back Kyren Williams, defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and safety Kyle Hamilton. To get some insight into where these...
247Sports

Charlie Strong calls Miami football hiring 'really special'

The Miami Hurricanes are assembling their first staff under head coach Mario Cristobal and that will include former Louisville, Texas and USF head coach Charlie Strong, who was reported to be hired as the team’s linebackers coach on Feb. 19. Strong has now released a statement, sharing his excitement for the new job he will hold.
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey runs third-best 40-yard dash at DT

After two years of playing at the junior college level, Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey created quite a name for himself to play at the next level. On Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Winfrey continued to build his case. Running the 40-yard dash at the combine, Winfrey recorded an...
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: LSU Tigers DB Derek Stingley offers medical update

Ex-LSU Tigers defensive back Derek Stingley confirmed that he suffered a torn ligament in week four of the 2021 season. Stingley, who declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, won't participate in workouts at the NFL Combine as he continues the rehab process, but he is reportedly optimistic that he can participate in LSU's upcoming on-campus pro day.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dallas Turner among those included in BR list naming players most likely to shock the world in 2022

Dallas Turner wasn’t expected to make an immediate impact for the Crimson Tide during his freshman season, but due to injury, he got his moment earlier than anticipated. Turner finds himself in an exceptional position considering who he finds lining up alongside him at linebacker, which happens to be arguably the nation’s best linebacker in Will Anderson.
247Sports

WATCH: A&M RB Isaiah Spiller talks about his versatility with CBS Sports

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller is considered to be one of the best running backs available in the 2022 National Football League draft after back to back 1,000 yard seasons for the Aggies. However, he also proved his worth as both a receiver (Spiller caught 45 passes over the past two seasons) and pass blocker and is a true three down back who doesn't have to come off of the field. That versatility has elevated his stock in the eyes of many teams and he joined CBS Sports in Indianapolis to talk what he can provide a NFL franchise.
247Sports

Mississippi State 19 Tulane 2 FINAL

NEW ORLEANS - Mississippi State (5-4) visits Tulane (8-1) for a three-game series at Turchin Field. The Bulldogs are looking to bounce back after a 7-1 loss to Southern Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Mississippi. State has struggled swinging the bat this week. A 2-1 win over Grambling on Tuesday was another struggle at the plate.
