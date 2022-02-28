Late Kick Blitz: Leach's approval rating remains high

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller is considered to be one of the best running backs available in the 2022 National Football League draft after back to back 1,000 yard seasons for the Aggies. However, he also proved his worth as both a receiver (Spiller caught 45 passes over the past two seasons) and pass blocker and is a true three down back who doesn't have to come off of the field. That versatility has elevated his stock in the eyes of many teams and he joined CBS Sports in Indianapolis to talk what he can provide a NFL franchise.

