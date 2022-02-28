ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Late Kick Blitz: Kiffin's approval rating remains high

247Sports
 5 days ago

All is well in the SEC for the moment....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

South Carolina falls at Auburn, to close out regular season play

South Carolina struggled to keep up with an explosive Auburn offense on Saturday, as the Gamecocks fell 82-71 on The Plains. Head coach Frank Martin was pleased how his team fought from start to finish, despite not having enough firepower to close out the regular season on a positive note. The Tigers (27-4, 15-3) led from start to finish and utilized some strong 3-point shooting, to claim an outright SEC regular season championship. The Gamecocks (18-12, 9-9) trailed by as many as 19 points, before cutting the lead to seven with 1:17 to play. It was one of several different single-digits deficits they faced in the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: A&M RB Isaiah Spiller talks about his versatility with CBS Sports

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller is considered to be one of the best running backs available in the 2022 National Football League draft after back to back 1,000 yard seasons for the Aggies. However, he also proved his worth as both a receiver (Spiller caught 45 passes over the past two seasons) and pass blocker and is a true three down back who doesn't have to come off of the field. That versatility has elevated his stock in the eyes of many teams and he joined CBS Sports in Indianapolis to talk what he can provide a NFL franchise.
NFL
247Sports

Re-ranking Alabama's Most Important Players for 2021: No. 2

The 2021 season ended seven weeks ago with Alabama finishing as the SEC champion and with a 13-2 (7-1 SEC) record. But before we turn our full focus to spring practice, let’s revisit our summer rankings of the Crimson Tide’s most important players for the 2021 campaign. We...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin’s Tweet About Tennessee Goes Viral

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is well known for his activity on Twitter. And on Friday, he furthered that reputation with a direct shot at the Tennessee Volunteers. In response to a post about the NCAA’s decision to not implement any new rules on faking injuries for the 2022 season, the Rebels’ leader simply tagged the Tennessee program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats, Keon Ellis said after Alabama loss at LSU

The 25th-ranked Alabama men’s basketball team lost to LSU, 80-77, in overtime on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Below is everything head coach Nate Oats and senior guard Keon Ellis said after the Crimson Tide ended the regular season at 19-12 (9-9 SEC). “That’s a tough loss....
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma football: What Miguel Chavis said about leaving Clemson for Sooners

Ahead of his first season at Oklahoma, defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis is seemingly itching to get the season started. There’s a new era of football in Norman and with a move to the SEC looming, Chavis is tasked with building a defensive end unit that’s worthy of its future conference. On Thursday, OU coaches met with the media where Chavis opened up on his emotions about the opportunity in front of him.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Alabama players that added, dropped weight since last season

Spring practice begins for Alabama next week, and with that, the Crimson Tide updated its online roster with new information on some of its players ahead of the 15-practice slate. Comparing Alabama’s 2021 and 2022 rosters, 37 total football players either gained or added weight since last season with five...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Velus Jones Jr. lights up NFL Combine with blazing 40 time

Weeks before the start of the 2021 season, Velus Jones Jr. was at SEC Media Days talking about all the speed Tennessee had at wide receiver to play in Josh Heupel’s wide-open up-tempo offense. While he touted the ability of his teammates with the Vols, Jones vowed then that he would never say anybody is faster than him. He may have never gotten the chance to show it publicly with the Vols, but Jones left no doubt on Thursday night by lighting up the first night of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine with a blazing 40 time.
NFL
247Sports

Five-stars making moves on the recruiting trail this weekend

Many of the nation’s top prospects are on the road visiting programs this weekend and 247Sports highlights what to keep an eye on going into it. The 247Sports Composite’s No. 3 overall prospect and top-ranked cornerback in Cormani McClain headlines the list of standouts making their way to Alabama. Other elite prospects slated to be in Tuscaloosa include fellow five-stars in cornerback Tony Mitchell, defensive lineman Peter Woods and edge rusher Malik Bryant. BamaOnLine’s Hank South has more here.
SPORTS

