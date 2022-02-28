Late Kick Blitz: Kiffin's approval rating remains high

South Carolina struggled to keep up with an explosive Auburn offense on Saturday, as the Gamecocks fell 82-71 on The Plains. Head coach Frank Martin was pleased how his team fought from start to finish, despite not having enough firepower to close out the regular season on a positive note. The Tigers (27-4, 15-3) led from start to finish and utilized some strong 3-point shooting, to claim an outright SEC regular season championship. The Gamecocks (18-12, 9-9) trailed by as many as 19 points, before cutting the lead to seven with 1:17 to play. It was one of several different single-digits deficits they faced in the second half.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO