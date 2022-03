Dillian Whyte refused to attend Tuesday’s press conference for his upcoming fight with Tyson Fury, turning down the chance to go face-to-face with his fellow Briton ahead of their WBC title bout.Champion Fury will put the belt on the line against mandatory challenger and interim title holder Whyte on 23 April, with the contest set to take place at Wembley Stadium – where Tuesday’s press conference was held.There had been rumours that Whyte, who has largely been silent since the fight was confirmed, would not attend any pre-fight press conferences, and the “Bodysnatcher” snubbed Tuesday’s event.Whyte’s absence was explained...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO