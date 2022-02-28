Chevrolet recalls C8 Corvettes to address rear axle defect

The C8 Corvette Stingray and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing are the two most exciting performance products currently on offer from General Motors, but which one is faster?. That’s the answer that Edmunds sought to find out in their recent head-to-head comparison test of these two red-hot GM performance cars. The publication rounded up these two for what they call a ‘U-Drag Race’, which entails a quarter-mile drag race, along with a brake section, a hairpin turn and a rolling acceleration zone back to the finish line. This test compares the vehicle’s launch and quarter-mile performance, just like a traditional drag race, but also demonstrates their braking and cornering ability and how well they are able to put the power down when coming out of a slow turn. This is a great test for modern-day performance cars, in our opinion, as many of today’s best many sports and supercars aim to be fast both in a straight line and around a race track.

