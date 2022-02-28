ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevrolet recalls C8 Corvettes to address rear axle defect

By Byron Hurd
Autoblog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChevrolet is recalling a handful of C8 Corvettes produced for the 2021 and 2022 model years due to the possible inclusion of axles produced with one or more missing ball bearings. Axles produced with missing bearings can fail, which can result in a loss...

www.autoblog.com

CARS

