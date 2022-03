GM has filed a patent application for a new type of safety restraint that may be used in its future fully autonomous vehicles. This GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 11/225/216/B1 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on January 18th, 2022. It’s titled “blanket airbag with integrated seatbelt system” and lists Chin Hsu-Lin, Yi-pen Cheng, Scott D. Thomas, Gary L. Jones, and Paul E. Krajewski as the inventors.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO