Beverly Hills, CA

Kennedy Wilson Gets $300M in Preferred Equity

By Hannah Madans Welk
Los Angeles Business Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto-based Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. has agreed to make a $300 million preferred equity investment in Beverly Hills-based Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Kennedy Willson will use the money for its development pipeline, real estate investments and to pay off unsecured bank borrowings. It isn’t the first time Fairfax has made...

labusinessjournal.com

Benzinga

Recap: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Q4 Earnings

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings beat estimated earnings by 575.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was up $24.90 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

Kennedy Wilson and partners acquire hundreds of apartments across West

A Beverly Hills real estate firm has acquired hundreds of apartments across three Western U.S. states. Kennedy Wilson announced Thursday it will acquire three new apartment complexes for a total of $264 million, including AYA ABQ, a 504-unit, garden-style apartment community in Albuquerque, New Mexico; the 180-unit Central Park Commons in Meridian, Idaho; and Paceline, a 221-unit complex in Shoreline, Washington.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New Haven Register

Taking a Closer Look at Preferred Equity and Why It's So Powerful in Real Estate

Preferred equity is a unique method of financing commonly used in large commercial real estate projects to increase the leverage for sponsors or syndicators — which are groups of investors who pool together their funds to purchase real estate — and create a great investment opportunity for individuals looking to earn consistent returns at a significantly reduced risk.
REAL ESTATE
