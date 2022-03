Ever since Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving the New England Patriots almost three seasons ago, Tampa has been the betting favorite to win the NFC South Division in the NFL. Now that Brady has "retired", fans and NFL experts alike have wondered if Tampa will continue their run of great play. With the NFL combine underway and draft quickly approaching, the Bucs have many decisions to make, but that hasn't stopped books from putting out future odds on where they see the Buccaneers at the end of the 2022 season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO