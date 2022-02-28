Maternal diet during pregnancy may impact development of asthma, allergies in offspring
A maternal diet with plenty of vegetables and limited fried, low-fiber and sugary foods may prevent asthma and allergies in offspring, according to a speaker at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting. Carina Venter, PhD, RD, associate professor of pediatrics in the section of allergy/immunology...
Cases of mother-to-fetus transmission of SARS-CoV-2 are low, but rates of stillbirth nearly double if pregnant women develop COVID-19 during pregnancy. Though the risk of stillbirth increases for women who contract SARS-CoV-2 while pregnant, many mothers and their babies are fine. Previously, researchers understood very little about the mechanisms leading...
High maternal body mass index (BMI) and smoking during pregnancy are risk factors for child overweight. Maternal smoking tends to reduce her BMI and the association of smoking with child overweight may be confounded by or interacting with maternal genetic predisposition to adiposity. In the Danish National Birth Cohort, we investigated whether smoking during pregnancy is associated with child BMI/overweight independent of pre-pregnancy BMI and maternal genetic predisposition to adiposity estimated as total, transmitted and non-transmitted genetic risk scores (GRSs) based on 941 common genetic variants associated with BMI. Smoking during pregnancy was associated with higher child BMI and higher odds of child overweight in a dose"“response relationship. The odds ratio (95% CI) for smoking 11"‰+"‰cigarettes in third trimester versus no smoking was 2.42 (1.30; 4.50), irrespective of maternal BMI and maternal GRSs (total, transmitted or non-transmitted). There were no statistically significant interactions between maternal GRSs and smoking (all p-values for interactions"‰>"‰0.05). In conclusion, in this study, smoking during pregnancy exhibits a dose"“response association with increased child BMI/overweight, independent of maternal pre-pregnancy BMI,Â maternal transmitted, and non-transmitted genetic predisposition to adiposity. Avoidance of smoking during pregnancy may help prevent childhood obesity irrespective of the mother"“child genetic predisposition.
FRIDAY, Feb. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Among pregnant women with epilepsy, dose-normalized concentrations of several antiseizure medications decrease during pregnancy, according to a study published online Feb. 14 in JAMA Neurology. Page B. Pennell, M.D., from University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues analyzed data from 430 women (aged 16 to...
Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine Department of Microbiology and Immunology have made an important new discovery about how a particular molecule could improve lung function for people with asthma and food allergies. "Millions of children and adults in the United States have asthma, which results from allergen-induced inflammation...
The 17-year-old girl reportedly died of COVID-19 complications after family members reportedly begged her to get vaccinated against the virus. The family said the teen felt sick enough to go to the ER and was hospitalized with COVID-19. While hospitalized, the teen reportedly developed hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. Health officials say it’s a rare disease that causes the immune system to stop working properly.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, January was national Birth Defect Month. As many pregnant people know, there are a lot of possible risks and dangers associated with pregnancy. Threats can vary from food or beverages consumed to drug use during pregnancy. Marijuana (cannabis sativa or weed) is one of the most common drugs used for recreation. One of every 33 babies is born with a congenital disability. Any agent that can cause this type of abnormality in an embryo or fetus is called a teratogen. These agents can lead to physical malformations, neurological problems or even miscarriage or stillbirth. Marijuana has recently gained recognition for its medicinal purposes; nevertheless, marijuana is still a teratogen drug that can cause congenital disabilities.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Daycare centers for toddlers are notorious for spreading germs and perhaps the occasional cold. But the American Society for Microbiology reports a different pediatric threat lurking within most in-door daycare centers: mold and yeast. A new study finds these fungi are more common in indoor daycare centers than outside of them and may contribute mightily to rising adolescent chronic allergy and asthma rates.
TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Prepregnancy migraine is associated with higher risks for preterm delivery, gestational hypertension, and preeclampsia, according to a study scheduled for presentation at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology, to be held from April 2 to 7 in Seattle. Alexandra...
Maternal mortality rates in the U.S. rose during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial disparities that existed before the pandemic were perpetuated, according to a new report published Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report looked at data from the CDC's National Centers...
It’s not unheard of for an employee to fake being sick to get a day off. Some employees take it a step further and pretend to have an ongoing illness in order to secure FMLA leave. But one woman’s deception went even deeper when she lied to her employer...
Girl Scout cookie season is in full swing, and that means kids across the country are learning all about entrepreneurship—and about how much grown-ups think about counting calories, cutting carbs, and dieting. These messages are having a major impact on our kids. "Thin Mints are my weakness—I can't have...
AUSTIN, Texas — Girls born to mothers who quickly gained weight during the first and last month of pregnancy were more likely to have weight problems as teenagers, finds a new study. All pregnancies cause weight gain. Most women experience 22 to 27.5 pounds during pregnancy, with most weight...
A person uses hair dye to change their hair color. A pregnant person may be concerned that the chemicals in hair dye could harm their fetus. However, the small amount of chemicals absorbed should not be harmful. Hair dyes can contain potentially harmful chemicals. The skin can absorb these chemicals...
Opioid use before pregnancy—not even during pregnancy itself—can result in a higher likelihood that a mother’s male offspring will develop type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome, two studies show. Both type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. The studies...
A SIMPLE thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem. There are three simple steps you can do in order to complete the test - as demonstrated above. This is a bulge in the...
In an analysis of health data for pregnant Hispanic/Latina women in Los Angeles, the likelihood of having a preeclampsia diagnosis (a serious and sometimes fatal pregnancy complication that combines high blood pressure and signs of organ damage) was higher among women who followed a diet relatively high in solid fats, refined grains and cheese during their third trimester of pregnancy.
Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
Courtney* is lying on a gurney in a white room, a blanket covering her body, an IV pinched into her arm. A nurse is sticking electrodes to the side of her head, like stickers. Soon they’ll send electric currents into her brain, inducing a seizure. She’s aware that she’s...
