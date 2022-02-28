ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Subscribe Today - Pay Now & Save 64% Off the Cover Price

Mother Earth News
 5 days ago

The chemical compounds in herbs and spices make them powerful gifts for...

www.motherearthnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Buy More Save More: Get Up to 20% off SiO Beauty Today

We're all aging and so is our skin. But instead of letting your skin age poorly, why not give it a little love with SiO Beauty? SiO Beauty is all about giving people the skin care and tools to help depuff, smooth out and refine your skin. And today, you can get some great deals depending on how much you spend. If you buy one product, you'll get 10% and 15% off when you buy two. Plus, when you buy three products or more, you'll get 20% off.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Get Ready For Warm Weather With This Portable Grills From Nordstrom’s Winter Savings Event — Now Nearly 40% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After what seemed like a longer winter than usual, Springtime is almost here for us to enjoy. It’s nearly time to pack up the sweaters and break out the sundresses, put away the thermal blankets for some flip-flops, and finally enjoy all the warm-weather activities we missed so much. Now, you may love breaking out the grill for a good old impromptu barbeque, but you may hate the bulky materials that come with...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Try Out TULA’s Best-Sellers & Save Some Cash With This Discounted Kit — Which Is 33% Off Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Nowadays, you can never go wrong with clean skincare. Particularly, when your entire routine turns clean. And if you haven’t ventured into that skincare realm yet, a cult-loved brand to try first is TULA. It’s becoming the latest go-to favorite for clean-obsessed beauty gurus, even celebrities like Jenna Dewan love it too. Lucky for you, Tula has a five-step routine ready for you to discover at an unbeatable price. This $52 Tula Kit includes five skincare essentials to always keep on hand, which is possible thanks to its trial size. It’s nearly the same price as some of their individual products, but you can save 33% instead. The best part: This Tula kit features all of their best-selling products that reveal healthy and glowing skin. The 5-Piece Essentials Kit includes a face cleanser, resurfacing toner, serum, moisturizer, and even a travel bag. With 2466 reviews already, this travel-friendly kit is bound to sell out fast once the news is out that it’s restocked.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
CNET

Save Up to 77% Off Pre-Owned Amazon Devices -- Today Only

Having the newest devices may unlock the latest features, but it comes with a premium price tag most of the time. Generally speaking, you can save a lot of money buying used and previous generation devices, because technology is constantly evolving and inventory turnover is necessary to make room for the next big thing. That means you can get smart home devices and other tech with great features without breaking the bank. Right now Woot has gently used, previous gen tech from Amazon discounted for as much as 77% off Act fast, though, because this one-day deal ends tonight and supplies are limited.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

NHS-approved ‘weight loss jab’ which suppresses appetite now available at Boots

A weight loss injection, which works by suppressing user’s appetites, is now available to buy at Boots without prescription.Saxenda is available across all Boots and Lloyds Pharmacy stores. Those interested will need to apply for a quick online consultation.The jab works by mimicking a hormone called GLP1, which is the hormone that is released after you eat to let you know you’re full.Saxenda mimics this hormone, curbing your appetite so you consume less calories. It is designed to be combined with a low-fat food plan and moderate activity.Experts have been quick to stress that it’s not a “miracle” weight loss...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy