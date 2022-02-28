ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Where In Michigan Could It Reach 300 Inches Of Snow This Winter?

By Renk
 5 days ago
I love a great snowstorm, as long as it hits on Friday night and during the day Saturday due to having to drive to work. Would I like 300 inches of snow during one Michigan winter? Unless I was retired and my home was extremely well insulated, I would have to...

Michigan Residents Turning Their Record Snowfall Into Patio Furniture

We've been talking a lot about the insane amount of snow the Upper Peninsula has gotten this winter, so much so that what appeared to be a beautiful photo of a snow cap in the French Alps, was nothing more than a giant snow pile in a Meijer parking lot in Marquette. There is one part of the U.P. in Gratiot Lake in the Keweenaw Peninsula that may end up getting a total of 300 inches for the entire season. Things are going a little rough up there for the Yoopers, but this yearly experience has crafted them to be diligent and improvisational.
Michigan Was Once a Truly Tropical Paradise, But No One Was Around to See it

The reason? It was hundreds of millions of years ago. An article written a few years ago by The Rapidian took a look at the development of the area of earth that eventually became Michigan and there was some fascinating information in it. One being that at one point in history, Michigan was actually located on the equator! But again, this was a significant amount of time before any humans existed. It was also way before glaciers, mastodons and other popular stories in Michigan's pre-human history we have learned about in our lives.
How to Get the Perfect Shot of the Mackinac Bridge

There's a kind of pride that comes with getting that perfect shot, right? Perhaps you'll share it on Instagram. Maybe you'll keep it for your own personal collection. Heck, you may even sell it online. And snagging that perfect photo seems extra important when you're visiting a new town or...
Mackinac Island Residents Play A Game of Winter Pickup Hockey Downtown

Growing up in Michigan, street hockey is something so many kids take part in, being as we are home to one of the original 6. The tradition of street hockey goes all the way back to when roads started getting paved in wealthier parts of North America, around the turn of the 20th century and since then is still enjoyed by all hockey lovers. This also includes residents who live on Mackinac Island. So what do you do when tourist season is over, there's snow on the ground and it's the middle of the week? I guess a quick pick-up game will do.
Shaking Crab Coming Soon To Former Brann’s Steakhouse In Portage

The third seafood focused restaurant to open in the last two years in the Kalamazoo area will be opening soon, as Shaking Crab has put signage up on the building which was the former location of Brann's Steakhouse & Grille in Portage next to Crossroads Mall and across the street from Celebration Cinema. The story behind this restaurant, who's main feature is a seafood broil shaken up with buttery Cajun spices in a bag, started in Boston with two friends:
Signs That Spring Is Coming To Kalamazoo

Everyone has a favorite season and believes their favorite season is the best season for whatever reason(s). I am just as biased about Spring being the best season, mostly because of lacrosse, but there are so many more reasons why Spring is the best. The leaves coming back to the trees, the flowers blooming through the ground, and obviously the weather warming up and melting the dreaded snow. Even the rain is nice to see when April comes around.
