Economy

Corporate Governance Trends in 2022 and Beyond

By Dorothy Flynn, Keir Gumbs, Broadridge, on
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn December 14, 2021, Broadridge hosted its annual Corporate Governance Outlook event. The purpose of the event was to bring together corporate governance industry experts and thought leaders to discuss regulatory trends poised to shape the landscape in 2022 and beyond. Below is a summary of the topics and...

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Rob Berridge is Senior Director of Shareholder Engagement at Ceres. This post is based on his Ceres memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).
Is Economic Nationalism in Corporate Governance Always a Threat?

Martin Gelter is Professor of Law at Fordham University School of Law. This post is based on his recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
Asset Management Industry Confronts the Challenges Presented by Climate Change Transition

Jason Halper is partner and Sara Bussiere and Timbre Shriver are associates at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP. This post is based on a Cadwalader memorandum by Mr. Halper, Ms. Bussiere, Ms. Shriver, and Elizabeth Moore. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).
SEC Proposed Amendments to Private Fund Manager Reporting

Norm Champ is partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. This post is based on a Kirkland & Ellis memorandum by Mr. Champ, Scott Moehrke, Alpa Patel, John Westerholm, Matthew Cohen, and Jamie Walter. On January 26, 2022, the SEC voted to propose significant amendments to Form PF. Form PF, which...
Remarks by Commissioner Lee at PLI’s Corporate Governance

Send Lawyers, Guns and Money: (Over-) Zealous Representation by Corporate Lawyers [1]. Thank you Brian [Breheny] for the introduction and to the Practicing Law Institute for having me today. Before I begin, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the on-going humanitarian disaster in Ukraine. My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, who have demonstrated impossible bravery, and with those of you who may have friends or relatives affected by this crisis.
SEC Proposes Additional Private Fund Disclosures

Ellen Kaye Fleishhacker and Robert Holton are partners and Patrick Derocher is an associate at Arnold & Porter LLP. This post is based on an Arnold & Porter memorandum by Ms. Fleishhacker, Mr. Holton, Mr. Derocher, Stephen Culhane, and Veronica Callahan. On January 26, 2022, the US Securities and Exchange...
Ask A Negotiation Expert: Trends in Merger and Acquisition Strategies

We recently spoke with Guhan Subramanian, the Joseph H. Flom Professor of Law and Business at Harvard Law School and the H. Douglas Weaver Professor of Business Law at Harvard Business School, regarding trends in merger and acquisition strategies and how that’s impacting negotiations. Negotiation Briefings: In your research,...
SEC Proposes Unprecedented Cybersecurity Rules

On February 9, 2022, the SEC voted to propose rules mandating sweeping cybersecurity measures for registered advisers and funds. [1] The proposal reflects the first SEC rules specifically addressing cybersecurity programs and reporting. Most notably, the rules would impose a rapid reporting requirement when advisers face serious cyberattacks. Advisers would...
Private or Public Equity? The Evolving Entrepreneurial Finance Landscape

Michael Ewens is Professor of Finance and Entrepreneurship at the California Institute of Technology, and Joan Farre-Mensa is Associate Professor of Finance at the University of Illinois at Chicago. This post is based on their recent paper. The U.S. entrepreneurial finance market has undergone dramatic changes over the last two...
Beyond The UK Government’s Fintech Review: Scaling Digital Britain Globally

It is a year on from the publication of the U.K. FinTech Strategic Review, known as the Kalifa Review. The report, chaired by Ron Kalifa, was commissioned by the U.K. Chancellor in the autumn budget of 2019 and delivered a number of usable recommendations in a five-point plan covering: policy and regulation; skills; investment; international; and, national connectivity.
SPAC Law and Myths

John C. Coates is the John F. Cogan, Jr. Professor of Law and Economics at Harvard Law School. This post is based on his recent paper. Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) were the financial-legal hit of 2021, before they weren’t. SPACs broke records and displaced to an extent conventional initial public offerings (C-IPOs), even as C-IPOs also boomed.
Startup internships ‘reward curiosity’

Harvard students seeking an enriching, hands-on experience should look beyond the largest companies and consider startups in their summer planning, according to participants in a new internship program who say they benefited from a high level of independence and the encouragement of strong mentors. In collaboration with Matrix Partners, Harvard’s...
Overcoming the Hurdles to Board Leadership on Climate Change

Dan Konigsburg is Global Corporate Governance Leader, Aurelien Rocher is Senior Manager, and Jo Iwasaki is Corporate Governance Advisory Lead at Deloitte. This post is based on their Deloitte memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
