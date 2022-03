Mikaela Shiffrin finished second in her first race since the Olympics, breaking her tie with Petra Vlhova for the World Cup overall standings lead. “After the last couple of weeks, I really appreciate this,” said Shiffrin, who had a best Olympic finish of ninth in five individual events. “I’ve been actually pretty awful to be around with my team. They’re trying to lift me up a bit. Not because of the Olympics, but of course it’s a big part of it. It’s just been heavy. Everything felt really, really heavy on my mind and on my heart.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO