After several years of questioning just what the future will hold for characters like Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we now have at least part of the answer. Charlie Cox, who played the role in three seasons of the Netflix series is Daredevil once again and between the fact that he appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and that the original series is making its way to Disney+, it seems likely we will be seeing more of Daredevil sooner rather than later.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO