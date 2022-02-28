ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nearly Half of 500 Million Free COVID Tests Still Left

HealthDay
HealthDay
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BGE5o_0eRJ8ca800

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As coronavirus cases across the United States drop, nearly half of the 500 million free COVID tests offered by the federal government have gone unused, according to the White House.

It said Americans have placed 68 million orders for packages of four free rapid tests per family, but about 46% of the tests are still up for grabs, the Associated Press reported.

On the first day that the free tests were available in January, the COVIDtests.gov website received more than 45 million orders, but fewer than 100,000 orders a day are coming in now, officials said.

Even though demand has declined, the White House will keep the program in place.

“We totally intend to sustain this market,” Dr. Tom Inglesby, testing adviser to the COVID-19 response team, told the AP. “We know the market is volatile and will come up and down with surges in variants.”

The Biden administration is also making free at-home tests available at community locations such as libraries and clinics.

Testing will become more important with the easing of easing of mask mandates, some experts say.

“If infection control is still our priority, testing is central,” Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner, told the AP. “Four tests per household for one family will only last you one time. There should be enough tests for families to test twice a week.”

As another part of its testing push, the White House now requires insurers to cover eight free rapid tests per person, per month, and Medicare coverage will start in the spring.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on COVID tests.

Comments / 0

Related
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leana Wen
Reuters

Plane carrying Trump made emergency landing over weekend, source says

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - A plane carrying former U.S. President Donald Trump made an emergency landing in New Orleans on Saturday evening after experiencing engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico, a source familiar with the matter confirmed on Wednesday. The plane, a Dassault Falcon 900, had gone about...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Healthday News#The White House#Americans#The Associated Press#Covidtests Gov#Ap#Medicare
San Francisco Chronicle

COVID in California: Nearly half of free test kits from Washington are unclaimed

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order to terminate dozens of outstanding emergency actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will keep a state of emergency in place. Studies show that the new “stealth” BA.2 omicron subvariant is 30% more transmissible than the original omicron, but may not be more severe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

CDC warns of alarming surge in Covid Omicron sub-variant in New York City as mandates lifted

The Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up for 11.6 per cent of Covid-19 variants in the United States as of 5 March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday. The cases of BA.2 variant have been doubling each week, CDC data from last week initially showed. However, the numbers were revised to a slightly lower degree on Tuesday.Revised estimates from the CDC showed that the “stealth” Omicron sub-variant accounted for more than 6 per cent of the cases in the US in the week that ended on 26 February, and nearly four per cent in the week...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy