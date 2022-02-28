ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets vs. Raptors: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Brooklyn Nets return to the Barclays Center on Monday to begin a home-and-home series with the Toronto Raptors, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

After hosting the Raptors on Monday night, the teams will head to Canada to play in Toronto on Tuesday in the second half of a back-to-back.

The Nets (32-29) are 2-0 against the Raptors (32-27) this season, but Brooklyn will be short-handed again at home. Kyrie Irving is ineligible, and both Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons are listed as out.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Monday’s Nets-Raptors game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Monday, Feb. 28
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: YES Network (Nets) and TSN (Raptors)

Raptors at Nets injury report

Raptors: Fred VanVleet (right knee soreness) is questionable. OG Anunoby (finger fracture) is out.

Nets: Kevin Durant (MCL sprain), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Kyrie Irving (ineligible) and Ben Simmons (reconditioning) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

  • F James Johnson
  • F Bruce Brown
  • C Andre Drummond
  • G Patty Mills
  • G Seth Curry

Toronto Raptors

  • F Scottie Barnes
  • F Pascal Siakam
  • C Khem Birch
  • G Gary Trent Jr.
  • G Fred VanVleet

