With his time as Pittsburgh Steelers general manager winding down, Kevin Colbert has one last chance to fill a missing piece on his first-round draft pick resume. In the 22 drafts he has run, Colbert has submitted a card in the first round 21 times, with 2020 being the exception. He has drafted three prospects apiece at outside and inside linebacker, two at running back, wide receiver, safety, guard and defensive end, and one each at nose tackle, center, cornerback, tight end and quarterback.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO