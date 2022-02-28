Would Kayvon Thibodeaux be another Jadeveon Clowney for the Texans?

The Houston Texans had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. To inaugurate the Bill O’Brien era, Houston selected edge defender Jadeveon Clowney from South Carolina.

For a No. 1 overall pick, Clowney has not lived up to his draft billing, especially when Khalil Mack was taken No. 5 overall and Aaron Donald at No. 13 overall. Both players have earned at least one NFL Defensive Player of the Year with Donald actually on pace to be a first-ball Hall-of-Famer.

Clowney produced three Pro Bowl selections, but also completed the 2021 campaign on his fourth different team. Stability has not been one of his mainstays.

Although Daniel Jeremiah did not mention Clowney by name in his Feb. 25 conference call with reporters, the NFL Network draft analyst did list some of the same vulnerabilities about Kayvon Thibodeaux that plagued Clowney.

Jeremiah was asked to compare Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Thibodeaux, and familiar red flags unfurled:

“Hutchinson has more ways to get to the quarterback. I think he’s got more tools in that regard. I also think he plays a lot harder on a consistent basis. I think that’s a little bit of a knock on Thibodeaux, is there’s times where the effort kind of comes and goes a little bit. You don’t ever see that with Hutchinson. I think both guys have a little bit of ankle tightness that shows up. I don’t think either one of them are elite bend-at-the-top-of-your-rush guys, but I think that Aidan is showing a little bit more snap and explosiveness with his hands on contact. You see it in flashes with Thibodeaux, but I think overall kind of the theme is that Hutchinson, especially on this year when you compare those two guys, just down in, down out, game in, game out, was just more consistent throughout the season.”

The Texans lack playmakers on defense; all roster spots are eligible for an upgrade. If there is another player who plays more consistently, that should be the player Houston targets at No. 3 overall, regardless of position.