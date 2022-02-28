ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Would Kayvon Thibodeaux be another Jadeveon Clowney for the Texans?

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WoGQh_0eRJ6QaC00

The Houston Texans had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. To inaugurate the Bill O’Brien era, Houston selected edge defender Jadeveon Clowney from South Carolina.

For a No. 1 overall pick, Clowney has not lived up to his draft billing, especially when Khalil Mack was taken No. 5 overall and Aaron Donald at No. 13 overall. Both players have earned at least one NFL Defensive Player of the Year with Donald actually on pace to be a first-ball Hall-of-Famer.

Clowney produced three Pro Bowl selections, but also completed the 2021 campaign on his fourth different team. Stability has not been one of his mainstays.

Although Daniel Jeremiah did not mention Clowney by name in his Feb. 25 conference call with reporters, the NFL Network draft analyst did list some of the same vulnerabilities about Kayvon Thibodeaux that plagued Clowney.

Jeremiah was asked to compare Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Thibodeaux, and familiar red flags unfurled:

“Hutchinson has more ways to get to the quarterback. I think he’s got more tools in that regard. I also think he plays a lot harder on a consistent basis. I think that’s a little bit of a knock on Thibodeaux, is there’s times where the effort kind of comes and goes a little bit. You don’t ever see that with Hutchinson. I think both guys have a little bit of ankle tightness that shows up. I don’t think either one of them are elite bend-at-the-top-of-your-rush guys, but I think that Aidan is showing a little bit more snap and explosiveness with his hands on contact. You see it in flashes with Thibodeaux, but I think overall kind of the theme is that Hutchinson, especially on this year when you compare those two guys, just down in, down out, game in, game out, was just more consistent throughout the season.”

The Texans lack playmakers on defense; all roster spots are eligible for an upgrade. If there is another player who plays more consistently, that should be the player Houston targets at No. 3 overall, regardless of position.

Comments / 1

Related
NESN

Ex-NFL Exec Believes Rob Gronkowski Joining This Team Is ‘No-Brainer’

Rob Gronkowski, unlike Tom Brady, has the luxury of hand-picking his next team should he want to prolong his NFL career. Mike Tannenbaum believes the future Hall of Fame tight end should return to where his football journey began: Western New York. A report from The Athletic on Wednesday indicated...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
South Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Jeremiah
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys close to deal with free-agent-to-be wide receiver

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys are close to striking a deal with wide receiver Michael Gallup. A new contract would see Gallup become the new one-two punch for quarterback Dak Prescott in the upcoming years with CeeDee Lamb. “Cowboys have been working on a new deal...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SB Nation

Amari Cooper will be cut, and these 4 teams can use him

The Cowboys are on the verge of the unthinkable: Cutting Amari Cooper. All signs are pointing to Dallas moving on, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter expecting the release to come before the start of the league’s new year, as Cooper is due $20M shortly after. Releasing Cooper will be...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Amari Cooper isn’t the Cowboys problem, Ezekiel Elliott’s contract is

The Dallas Cowboys have entered the postseason after arguably the most disappointing year since the mid 1990’s. 2021 was supposed to be different and early on, it looked like it would. They had an elite offense. They had a ball-hawking defense with a pass rush. Yet, the Cowboys season still ended in similar fashion, one and done in the playoffs.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Patrick Mahomes Trade? Did Washington Commanders Really Call Chiefs?

When Washington Commanders boss Ron Rivera says his club is in search of a superstar upgrade at quarterback, he is apparently not exaggerating. The Kansas City Chiefs won’t be trading Patrick Mahomes, obviously, but according to the headlines that have Washington "inquiring about trades for 42 different NFL QBs,'' it seems your favorite team did call about the idea … just in case.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy