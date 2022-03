SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Whitehouse Anthony Wayne was able to do what only two other teams all season could do and knocked off Olmsted Falls Tuesday night, ending the Bulldogs’ season in the OHSAA Division I girls basketball regional semifinals, 70-66. It was Anthony Wayne’s (21-5) freshman star Elise Bender who put on a dazzling show in the paint with a game-high 25 points that Olmsted Falls (23-3) just couldn’t deny. But saying a team doesn’t get this far in the tournament with just one player, Olmsted Falls head coach Jordan Eaton said it was the Anthony Wayne role players who hurt them early.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO