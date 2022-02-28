Elephants can sniff out their preferred snacks

I played my first game of Wordle yesterday. Yes, my very first game, believe it or not. But I'd spent the last few months trying my very best to not play. I see people on discord, or other formats for internet groups, sharing their Wordles. It just seemed to me like another internet trend, a sort of rabbit hole that I not only did not understand (the results looked like colored boxes, with no words and no letters, but a whole lot of confusion, at least to this outsider) but did not want to be a part of it. I had stopped playing Words With Friends, having lost many hours with that game, before the ads started becoming so overbearing that it was no longer worth even trying. I didn't want the chance that I'd become obsessed with anything new, and I tend to loathe things that are "trendy." That said, I was still curious what it was, and yesterday I decided to find out. I found a very casual game that I think might (or might not) have interesting implications: it could help someone (at least someone who is interested enough) figure out what a player's pattern of thinking might be. Maybe.

12 DAYS AGO