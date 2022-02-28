Selena Gomez slips, then ditches heels, goes barefoot at SAG Awards

OUCH! Selena Gomez took a tumble while walking in her high heels on the SAG Awards red carpet, but she recovered quickly from the fall. Selena Gomez was more relatable than ever when she struggled to walk in her pointy high heels on the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards red carpet. A video from the red carpet reveals that Selena stumbled and fell right down to one knee. It looked like a pretty hard tumble, with one shoe falling out from underneath her. Luckily, someone was by Selena’s side to quickly help her up, and she immediately took off the other shoe to run off the carpet.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO