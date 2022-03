I love to cook. It is my favorite thing to do and anytime I can learn something new I'm totally down to do it. I got the chance to take a class on Saturday night at the Texas Culinary Institute in downtown El Paso and had a blast. It's a new cooking school and they are offering not just classes for people who want to make cooking a career but for everyone who wants to learn about cooking in general.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO