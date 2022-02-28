ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocket Lab Launch Update - ‘The Owl’s Night Continues,’

SpaceRef
 5 days ago

UTC: 20:37 (28 February) Launching from the new Pad B at Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula, “The Owl’s Night Continues” mission will be Rocket Lab’s 24th Electron mission. “The Owl’s Night Continues” will deploy the StriX-β satellite as part of Synspective’s...

www.spaceref.com

Seekingalpha.com

Rocket Lab wins MDA subcontract to build Globalstar spacecraft

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) has been awarded a subcontract by MDA to lead the design and manufacture of 17 spacecraft buses for new Low Earth Orbit satellites from Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT). The $143M contract marks Rocket Lab's largest spacecraft bus order to date. Globalstar offers mobile satellite services including customizable satellite IoT...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seeking Alpha

Rocket Lab: Really Exciting, But Priced For Perfection

I start with a general overview of the company's segments. Rocket Lab (RKLB) is a company that is taking part in the expanding space economy, and in this article, I am going to take a look at if RKLB is a good way for investors to get above-market returns from the sector. The first section of the article will take a look at the two segments of the company, Launch Services, and Space Systems. I will then go into detail about some of the good things on the company's balance sheet and backlog. Lastly, I will take a look at how those things fit into a valuation for the company and spend some time going into detail on what has to go right for this to become viable (given the company is currently unprofitable). All the financials pulled for the article will be for the 9 months ending in 2021 which can be found on the 10Q here.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechCrunch

Watch Rocket Lab launch a StriX satellite from its new launch pad in New Zealand live

For its first launch of 2022, Rocket Lab is sending to orbit a StriX satellite for Japanese company Synspective via an Electron rocket this afternoon, and you can watch it take off right here. The mission, named “The Owl’s Night Continues,” will also be the first launch from the company’s newly built Pad B at its New Zealand complex.
INDUSTRY
WBOC

Rocket Lab Selects Wallops Island as Launch Site for New 8-ton Reusable Rocket

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va.- Rocket Lab has selected Wallops Island, Virginia as the location for its first launch and manufacturing site for it's new 8-ton reusable rocket. It is expected that Rocket Lab’s Neutron Production Complex could create up to 250 jobs in Virginia. The estimated 250,000 square foot complex will be built on a 28-acre plot of land next to the Wallops Island Flight Facility and will be home to rocket production, assembly, integration facility in addition to a designated launch pad for the Neutron rocket on the southern end of Wallops Island.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
scitechdaily.com

ULA Atlas V Rocket Topped Off With NOAA’s GOES-T Satellite – Ready for Launch

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) satellite now officially has its ride. GOES-T was transported from Astrotech’s Space Operations facility in Titusville, Florida, to United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) nearby Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41. It was then mated to the top of the Atlas V 541 rocket, which will carry it into space. Liftoff is targeted for March 1, 2022, at 4:38 p.m.
TITUSVILLE, FL
WBOC

Rocket Lab Manufacturing Complex Coming to Wallops Island

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - Rocket lab has selected Accomack County as the location for its manufacturing facility and neutron launchpad. The neutron rocket has an 8 ton payload and is reusable. The manufacturing facility is 250,000 square feet and sits just outside the Wallops gate. Rocketlab says the new project will create 250 jobs and economic leaders like Stella Rohde say the impacts will be felt by local businesses and the tourism sector.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Fstoppers

French Astronaut Cries ' Earth Must Be Warned! ' Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
WILDLIFE

