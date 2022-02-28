Rocket Lab Launch Update - ‘The Owl’s Night Continues,’

I start with a general overview of the company's segments. Rocket Lab (RKLB) is a company that is taking part in the expanding space economy, and in this article, I am going to take a look at if RKLB is a good way for investors to get above-market returns from the sector. The first section of the article will take a look at the two segments of the company, Launch Services, and Space Systems. I will then go into detail about some of the good things on the company's balance sheet and backlog. Lastly, I will take a look at how those things fit into a valuation for the company and spend some time going into detail on what has to go right for this to become viable (given the company is currently unprofitable). All the financials pulled for the article will be for the 9 months ending in 2021 which can be found on the 10Q here.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO