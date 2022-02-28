FAION HICKS, CB

A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
The Green Bay Packers’ offseason is currently all about Aaron Rodgers. The future of their next biggest star in wide receiver Davante Adams seems very closely tied to the outcome of their negotiations with the Packers QB. But Adams isn’t just sitting around idly while things go in motion....
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has an opportunity to win the Big Ten Conference regular-season title outright when it hosts Nebraska on Sunday. The Badgers clinched at least a share of their second Big Ten title in three years against Purdue on Tuesday. Defeating the Cornhuskers in the regular-season finale would give them sole possession of first place in the Big Ten. UW has a 10-3 advantage over Nebraska when playing in Madison.
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — After a one-year absence, the hottest boys basketball rivalry in the Coulee Region is returning to the postseason. The Onalaska High School boys matched a Central victory by beating River Falls 68-60 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final on Saturday to gives the teams a third date to play this season.
WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School boys basketball team wasn’t disappointed with its play in the first half, but coaches and players knew something different had to be done in the second. The top-seeded Panthers were clinging to a six-point lead over fourth-seeded Wisconsin Dells as...
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has weighed in on the news surrounding wide receiver Amari Cooper. It sounds like Cooper has played his last game in Dallas. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are likely to trade or release the Pro Bowl wide receiver, who’s due a lot of money in 2022.
ESPN probably should’ve put more of a buffer in between the Kansas vs. Texas and Duke vs. North Carolina games today. Kansas vs. Texas is coming down to the wire. It’s been a terrific game between two Big 12 powers, airing on ESPN. Duke vs. North Carolina is...
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Jacy Weisbrod took the pass, quickly set her feet and fired a shot at the rim while closely guarded at the top of the key. When it fell through the net, her Aquinas High School basketball team had sliced an 18-point deficit down to four, but just 28.7 seconds remained in the Blugolds’ WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal against top-ranked and unbeaten Mineral Point.
RICE LAKE, Wis. — The Tomah High School boys basketball team earned a third game against the reigning MVC champion by outlasting Rice Lake in three overtimes in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Friday. The Timberwolves (14-11) used two late free throws and 37 points from senior...
ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard would probably like to have his Saturday morning tweet back. Saturday morning, the former Michigan Wolverines star responded to a tweet from ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler. Fowler tweeted out a photo of a bridge lit up in Ukraine’s colors. Ukraine was invaded...
ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
ONALASKA — Brad Schaper knew his Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team had attempted a lot of free throws, but he wasn't exactly sure how many when assistant coach Mark Loersch asked after Friday's game. His first guess was around 20 or 22. "And then he said, 'Forty,'"...
WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball—Onalaska Luther holds off La Crosse Aquinas in Division 4 regional semifinal. The Knights will play at second-seeded River Ridge on Saturday for a regional title. alert top story. WIAA state gymnastics: Ella Hemker wins for Sparta, which places fourth as a team. Tribune staff.
They were three plays in the final minute of the first half, but they made a world of difference for the Central High School boys basketball team as it opened the postseason on Friday. Senior Devon Fielding started it all by catching a baseline pass form Porter Pretasky and knocking...
The Lubbock Christian girls basketball team captured its second consecutive Class 4A TAPPS state championship with a convincing 74-49 victory over Legacy Prep on Saturday.
The Lady Eagles finished the season with a 26-5 record with the victory in Waco. LCHS advanced to Saturday's championship with a 58-32 win over Trinity Christian in the semifinals.
...
The North Carolina Tar Heels upset Duke on Saturday night, beating the Blue Devils and head coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final home game of his career. North Carolina won 94-81 on Duke’s home court, getting revenge for their earlier loss this season. After the game, North Carolina’s excitement was too much to contain as they rushed onto the court to celebrate their victory in the rivalry, playing spoiler to such a big night.
NEW BEDFORD — A first-round exit in the Div. 1 state tournament is not how Sophia Babineau wanted to end her career at Bishop Stang.
But she took pride in how far the Spartans have come over the course of four years.
Moments after 12th-seeded Bishop Stang lost to No. 21 Billerica 4-3 on...
Comments / 0