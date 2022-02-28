FAION HICKS, CB

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has an opportunity to win the Big Ten Conference regular-season title outright when it hosts Nebraska on Sunday. The Badgers clinched at least a share of their second Big Ten title in three years against Purdue on Tuesday. Defeating the Cornhuskers in the regular-season finale would give them sole possession of first place in the Big Ten. UW has a 10-3 advantage over Nebraska when playing in Madison.

MADISON, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO