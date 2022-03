Pascal Bornet is a recognized global expert, thought leader and author in the field of Intelligent Automation. CDO at Aera Technology. Computer vision — “the eyes of the digital workforce” — is one of the four main components of intelligent automation, a collection of technologies that allow machines to automate and augment the work of white-collar professionals and knowledge workers. The other three components are language, thinking/learning and execution (the “glue” that connects the other components, connecting tasks into a pipeline and allowing the machine to interact with the physical world or with other software and hardware).

