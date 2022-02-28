SCOTT NELSON, DS

The North Carolina Tar Heels upset Duke on Saturday night, beating the Blue Devils and head coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final home game of his career. North Carolina won 94-81 on Duke’s home court, getting revenge for their earlier loss this season. After the game, North Carolina’s excitement was too much to contain as they rushed onto the court to celebrate their victory in the rivalry, playing spoiler to such a big night.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO