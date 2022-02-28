ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Konami Has Let the Web Domain for ‘Silent Hill’ Expire

By Mike Wilson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs much as we’re hoping that Konami will finally give Silent Hill fans some much-deserved love with the return of the series, it’s looking like Konami will be having to do something big to make amends. Case in point: they’ve let the Silent Hill web domain expire, and someone’s already snatched...

Comments / 0

