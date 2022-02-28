ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Trucker’s Convoy on its way to the St. Louis area

By KMOV Staff
wbrc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A convoy of truckers will make their way to the St. Louis area starting Monday. Initially, the movement was to fight against vaccine mandates, now...

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 55

MomofTwins
9d ago

Ok, what do they have to say? No one has time to assauage feelings. Vaccines are a public health issue.

Reply(9)
14
Jamie Kelly
8d ago

Great. 🙄🤮 We have our banners ready letting them know they’re not welcome and to keep on Trucking and get out of our city! 🖕🏽

Reply(3)
4
 

