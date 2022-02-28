Trucker’s Convoy on its way to the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A convoy of truckers will make their way to the St. Louis area starting Monday. Initially, the movement was to fight against vaccine mandates, now...www.wbrc.com
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A convoy of truckers will make their way to the St. Louis area starting Monday. Initially, the movement was to fight against vaccine mandates, now...www.wbrc.com
Ok, what do they have to say? No one has time to assauage feelings. Vaccines are a public health issue.
Great. 🙄🤮 We have our banners ready letting them know they’re not welcome and to keep on Trucking and get out of our city! 🖕🏽
Comments / 55