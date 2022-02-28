English Dub Review: Shenmue the Animation “Shackles”

If there's one thing the animated movies of Pixar has become known for, it's using adorable animation and incredibly specific plots to touch the hearts of audiences of all ages. Two talking fish traversing the ocean in Finding Nemo conveyed optimism and companionship, two robots on a post-apocalyptic planet in WALL-E made viewers think about saving the world and forming real-world connections, and a group of toys almost sacrificing themselves in an incinerator in Toy Story 3 sparked some deep feelings about childhood and the passage of time. It was safe to assume that Turning Red, the studio's new feature-length adventure about a Chinese-Canadian tween girl who can transform into a giant red panda, would utilize a similar storytelling technique. Sure, the film has a lot to say about the trials and tribulations of adolescence, and the various emotional bonds a person forms during that time — but the way its story is told might be the most brilliantly executed thing Pixar has released in years. Turning Red is an absurdly creative, clever, and personal new chapter for Pixar, which has all the makings of the studio's next instant classic.

