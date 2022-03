Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers made a splash via the transfer portal Sunday when it was revealed that former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels will continue his career in Baton Rouge. The three-year starter for the Sun Devils brings in a wealth of experience on the football field, and after watching the old regime at LSU win a national title with a transfer quarterback Joe Burrow, Finebaum couldn't help but ask if this is perhaps the equivalent move for Kelly's new LSU staff.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO