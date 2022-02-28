ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL draft: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral will not throw at combine

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
This week the NFL scouting combine begins in what will be the most important job interview of these NFL draft prospects’ lives. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be at the combine in full force with a keen eye on the quarterback position.

One quarterback the Steelers won’t get to see throw this week is Matt Corral of Ole Miss. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Corral is still working his way back from an ankle injury and won’t throw. It’s unlikely Corral is going to be able in agility drills either.

Corral should be on the Steelers’ radar. Since he wasn’t at the Senior Bowl, they will have to wait until Corral’s pro day March 23 to see how he measures up against other athletic throwers like Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

