Late Kick Blitz: Heupel's approval rating remains high

Virginia Tech got a big boost to their 2022 recruiting class Saturday when they secured the commitment of Woodrow Wilson High School (DC) star forward Darren Buchanan. Standing 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, Buchanan is a physical, athletic wing who can get to the lane and make plays- something the Hokies need more of. He’s not afraid of contact and uses his strong frame, toughness, and athleticism to finish at the rim. He’s a versatile defender who is excellent at boxing out and tracking rebounds. He also possesses a high basketball IQ and calm, confident, unselfish demeanor that allows him to effectively control the game, make good decisions, find open teammates, and turn great plays into excellent plays.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO