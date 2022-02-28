ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Kick Blitz: Heupel's approval rating remains high

247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll is well in the SEC for the moment....

247sports.com

Related
247Sports

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave get measurements at 2022 NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine begins to heat up on Thursday as players start to take part in the physical aspects of the event in Indianapolis. After arriving earlier this week and meeting with the media on Wednesday, the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends got to get on the field and workout in front of NFL personnel. Offensive linemen and running backs speak on Thursday, meaning former Ohio State stars Nicholas Petit-Frere and Thayer Munford are in front of the microphone.
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL
Tennessee State
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
247Sports

Kentucky puts 7-game win streak on the line vs. LSU in SEC quarterfinals

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team will put its 7-game winning streak on the line Friday at 7 PM ET in the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals against second-seeded and No. 6 nationally LSU, who is currently riding an 8-game winning streak. Friday’s quarterfinal will be broadcast live on...
LEXINGTON, KY
Josh Heupel
Josh Pate
247Sports

Charlie Strong calls Miami football hiring 'really special'

The Miami Hurricanes are assembling their first staff under head coach Mario Cristobal and that will include former Louisville, Texas and USF head coach Charlie Strong, who was reported to be hired as the team’s linebackers coach on Feb. 19. Strong has now released a statement, sharing his excitement for the new job he will hold.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

NFL Scouting Combine: Everything Jordan Davis said

On Friday, group three invites (defensive linemen, linebackers) held court during the media interview portion of the NFL Scouting Combine. The event, which takes place annually in Indianapolis, is the most significant portion of the evaluation process for most franchises. The combine began Wednesday, March 2, as players checked in at Lucas Oil Stadium and runs through March 6. On-field workouts begin Thursday, March 3.
NFL
247Sports

Mississippi State 19 Tulane 2 FINAL

NEW ORLEANS - Mississippi State (5-4) visits Tulane (8-1) for a three-game series at Turchin Field. The Bulldogs are looking to bounce back after a 7-1 loss to Southern Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Mississippi. State has struggled swinging the bat this week. A 2-1 win over Grambling on Tuesday was another struggle at the plate.
PEARL, MS
247Sports

Hokies Bolster 2022 Class with Buchanan

Virginia Tech got a big boost to their 2022 recruiting class Saturday when they secured the commitment of Woodrow Wilson High School (DC) star forward Darren Buchanan. Standing 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, Buchanan is a physical, athletic wing who can get to the lane and make plays- something the Hokies need more of. He’s not afraid of contact and uses his strong frame, toughness, and athleticism to finish at the rim. He’s a versatile defender who is excellent at boxing out and tracking rebounds. He also possesses a high basketball IQ and calm, confident, unselfish demeanor that allows him to effectively control the game, make good decisions, find open teammates, and turn great plays into excellent plays.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

2022 NFL Combine: Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker named Day 2 winner

There is a battle to be the first running back off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III might be winning it. Walker had a brilliant showing at Day 2 of the NFL Combine that likely boosted his draft stock. Despite his imposing...
NFL
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon tries to close out regular season with win at Washington State

The Oregon Duck men's basketball program will try and end its regular season with a victory and gain a little momentum heading into next week's Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. To that, they'll need to beat the Washington State Cougars on Saturday afternoon in Pullman, a game that's become very important for the Ducks' chances of winning the Pac-12 Tournament and getting the league's automatic bin the NCAA Tournament.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Postgame Takeaways: NC State's regular season ends with loss to FSU

TALLAHASSEE, FL. -- NC State closed out its regular season on Saturday afternoon with an 89-76 loss to Florida State on the road. The loss was the Pack's fourth straight and 20th overall of the season before heading to Brooklyn for the ACC Tournament, dropping to 15th overall in the ACC with a 4-16 record in conference play.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Top75 prospect Amaree Abram commits to Ole Miss

Amaree Abram, the No. 64 overall prospect in the 2022 class, has committed to Ole Miss, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard out of Castaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy committed to Ole Miss over programs including DePaul, Louisville, Maryland and St. John's. "Between the schools, I felt that...
COLLEGE SPORTS

