New speed limit proposals are on the table following the last round of changes. Make sure you have your say!. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is considering new regulations affecting five bodies of water, from the Magothy and Severn rivers on the Western Shore to the Chester and Little Choptank on the Eastern Shore. DNR depends on comment from boaters actively using the waterways, so be sure to voice your opinion before the March 14 deadline. To view the full list of regulations and provide feedback, please click here.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO