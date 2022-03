Wube Software has celebrated Factorio’s sixth anniversary since release and its arrival to Valve’s Steam Deck. As the Steam Deck released on February 25, Wube Software has shared some details on how Factorio plays on the handheld. While the game is already Linux native, it did not require any changes to run on the Steam Deck. It also runs quite well, with the developer quoting 60FPS with any reasonable base.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO